India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: New Zealand tightened their grip on the second Test after bowling India out of contention for a strong first-innings response on Day 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Akash Deep claimed his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket as the hosts were dismissed for 356, but India suffered a top-order collapse and ended the day at 116/6.

India had started the second day with New Zealand at 246/5, hoping to wrap up the remaining wickets quickly. However, Tom Blundell and the lower order added crucial runs to take the hosts to a competitive total. In reply, India’s batters struggled against the New Zealand pace attack and finished 240 runs behind at stumps on Saturday, November 28.

Akash Deep Claims Five-Wicket Haul As New Zealand Post 356

India made an early breakthrough on Day 2 when Anshul Kamboj dismissed Glenn Phillips in the second over of the morning. Phillips departed for 36 off 67 deliveries, ending his partnership with Tom Blundell.

However, India could not capitalise on the breakthrough as New Zealand’s lower order continued to frustrate the visitors. Blundell remained the key figure, building partnerships with Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry to push the total forward.

Smith contributed 26 runs, while Jamieson and Henry scored 19 each. Blundell eventually became the ninth batter to fall, departing for 89 off 211 balls after attempting an aggressive shot. Akash Deep completed the innings by dismissing Henry, finishing with figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs.

The Indian pacer also picked up the wickets of Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Nathan Smith. It was his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his first of the ongoing series. Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets each, while Washington Sundar picked up one.

New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 356 in 116.3 overs, adding 110 runs to their overnight total of 246/5.

India Lose Six Wickets In Reply To New Zealand’s 356

India endured a difficult start to their first innings as Matt Henry dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over. The left-handed opener was bowled after leaving several deliveries outside the off stump.

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal attempted to stabilise the innings, but their 33-run partnership ended when Jacob Duffy dismissed Padikkal for 21. Kyle Jamieson then struck twice, removing Shubman Gill for 17 and Rishabh Pant for 23 to leave India struggling at 96/4.

Rahul, who had shown patience during his 80-ball stay, was the fifth batter to depart. Duffy sent him back for 25, leaving India at 104/5.

Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel then tried to negotiate the remaining overs and put together a cautious partnership. However, Nathan Smith dismissed Sundar for 10 in the final over of the day, with Tom Latham completing a low catch at second slip.

India Trail New Zealand By 240 Runs At Stumps On Day 2

India finished Day 2 at 116/6 after 46 overs, still trailing New Zealand by 240 runs. Jurel was unbeaten on seven off 45 deliveries, while Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Jasprit Bumrah were yet to bat.

For New Zealand, Jamieson and Duffy picked up two wickets each, while Henry and Smith claimed one apiece. The hosts will look to wrap up India’s remaining four wickets early on Day 3 and build a substantial first-innings lead.

After an evenly poised opening day, New Zealand have taken control of the contest with a strong finish with the bat and a disciplined bowling performance.