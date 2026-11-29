IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India showed signs of resistance on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand, but the hosts strengthened their grip on the contest by reaching 133/3 in their second innings at stumps on Sunday (Nov 29). Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets, while Washington Sundar dismissed Devon Conway as New Zealand extended their overall lead to 243 runs at Hagley Oval. Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46 off 84 deliveries, with Daryl Mitchell on five not out from 38 balls.

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Bumrah Picks Two Wickets As India Fight Back

Bumrah provided India with an important breakthrough by bowling New Zealand captain Tom Latham for eight. The fast bowler then removed Henry Nicholls, who managed just 22 runs, to claim his second wicket of the innings. Conway looked comfortable at the crease before falling for 51 to Washington Sundar, with Yashasvi Jaiswal completing a spectacular one-handed diving catch at point.

Despite those breakthroughs, India struggled to contain the New Zealand batters. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell ensured the hosts ended the day with seven wickets remaining. Debutant Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and concussion substitute Prasidh Krishna failed to pick up a wicket in the second innings.

Dhruv Jurel’s Fighting 88 Helps India Reach 246

India resumed Day 3 at 116/6 and eventually managed 246 in their first innings, conceding a 110-run lead after New Zealand had posted 356. Dhruv Jurel led the resistance with a determined 88 off 170 deliveries, striking 14 boundaries and keeping the Indian innings together.

Jurel added 46 runs with Akash Deep, who scored 29 off 52 balls, before Nathan Smith ended their partnership. Matt Henry then dismissed Anshul Kamboj for a duck. Jurel continued to battle and shared a valuable 64-run stand with Gurnoor Brar for the ninth wicket, but India were eventually bowled out for 246.

Akash Deep Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna Named Concussion Substitute

India also suffered an injury setback when Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the Test after sustaining a concussion from repeated blows to his helmet while batting. Prasidh Krishna was approved as his concussion substitute, while the BCCI Medical Team continued to monitor Akash’s condition.

New Zealand Take Control Ahead Of Day 4

New Zealand reached 36/1 at Tea before adding another 97 runs in the final session, losing two more wickets in the process. With Ravindra and Mitchell still at the crease, the hosts will look to stretch their advantage further on Day 4.

India, meanwhile, face a challenging task of restricting New Zealand’s lead and then chasing the target to take the series. With the opening Test having ended in a draw, the visitors need a strong performance to turn the contest around.