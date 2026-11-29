IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand will aim to strengthen their position against India when the second Test resumes on Day 4 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (Nov 30). However, the possibility of showers later in the day could bring weather into the equation as India attempt to fight their way back into the contest.

New Zealand finished Day 3 at 133/3 in their second innings, taking their overall lead to 243 runs. Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46, while Daryl Mitchell was batting on five at the close of play. Devon Conway had earlier contributed 51 off 97 balls before Washington Sundar dismissed him.

India were bowled out for 246 in their first innings after New Zealand had posted 356. Dhruv Jurel was the standout batter for the visitors, scoring a fighting 88 off 170 deliveries, while Kyle Jamieson claimed four wickets for 69 runs. With seven New Zealand wickets still available, India will need an impressive bowling effort to prevent the hosts from setting a massive target.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Christchurch Weather Forecast For Day 4

The weather forecast for Christchurch on Monday (Nov 30) indicates that the morning is likely to remain mostly sunny, with conditions expected to become increasingly cloudy as the day progresses. Temperatures could climb to around 26-27°C, accompanied by strong north-westerly winds.

The chances of rain during the morning and early afternoon remain low. However, the possibility of precipitation is expected to increase towards the evening. Forecasts indicate a chance of light showers or drizzle later in the day, although the expected rainfall remains limited. This suggests that a major interruption during the main playing hours is not certain, but conditions will need to be monitored.

An earlier forecast cited in reports also suggested largely dry conditions for Day 4, with a relatively small possibility of rain late in the evening. Therefore, New Zealand could get a substantial opportunity to extend their lead, provided the weather does not deteriorate.

Can India Avoid Defeat Against New Zealand?

New Zealand are in a commanding position with a 243-run advantage and seven wickets remaining. The hosts will look to add more runs on Day 4 before setting India a challenging fourth-innings target. Rachin Ravindra’s presence at the crease gives them a strong platform to build on.

India, meanwhile, must make early inroads and restrict New Zealand’s lead if they are to keep their hopes of saving the match alive. A strong performance from the bowling attack will be crucial before the visitors attempt to negotiate a potentially difficult fourth innings.

While the forecast suggests that Day 4 could see largely uninterrupted play during the earlier hours, the possibility of showers later in the day and more unsettled conditions on Day 5 could still influence the outcome of the Test.