IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj has once again been overlooked by the Indian team management, with Prasidh Krishna named as the concussion substitute for Akash Deep in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. Akash has been ruled out of the remainder of the match after sustaining a concussion on Sunday (Nov 29). Siraj’s continued absence is likely to intensify questions over India’s selection choices and head coach Gautam Gambhir’s decisions.

Siraj Snubbed Again Despite Impressive WTC Record

Siraj’s omission stands out given his impressive record in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The 32-year-old is currently India’s leading wicket-taker in the competition, having picked up 43 wickets in 11 matches. His consistent performances have established him as one of the country’s most reliable fast bowlers in the longest format.

The right-arm pacer also impressed during India’s previous tour of England, finishing as the team’s highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps across five Tests last year. His ability to deliver in demanding overseas conditions has made him an important part of India’s pace attack. However, his continued absence from the selection picture has raised questions, particularly with India now requiring a replacement for the injured Akash Deep.

Instead of turning to Siraj, the team management opted for Prasidh Krishna as the concussion substitute for the remainder of the second Test. The decision has added another dimension to the debate surrounding India’s bowling selections, with Ashwin also appearing to react sarcastically to the call.

Why Was Akash Deep Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test?

Akash Deep suffered two blows to his helmet while batting during the first session on Saturday (Nov 28). The India fast bowler was initially struck by a delivery from Jacob Duffy before taking another blow from Kyle Jamieson. Although he continued batting after the first impact, the repeated blows eventually led to a concussion diagnosis.

Following the assessment, Akash was ruled out of the remaining match, with Prasidh Krishna subsequently approved as India’s concussion substitute. His absence is a considerable setback for the hosts, especially after his impressive contribution with both bat and ball in the first innings.