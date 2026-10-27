IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Abhishek Sharma’s 35-Ball Century, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blitz Power India To Record-Breaking Win Over New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking 35-ball century, while teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 45 off 19 deliveries as India chased down New Zealand’s 199-run target in just 13.2 overs to win the third T20I by six wickets at Wellington on October 27. The opening duo powered India to a record-breaking 118/0 in the first six overs, registering the highest powerplay score in men’s T20I history.

Abhishek was named Player of the Match after smashing 113 off just 38 balls, including nine fours and 11 sixes. The Indian opener dominated New Zealand’s attack with a strike rate of 297.37, while his 133-run opening partnership with Sooryavanshi came off just 43 deliveries. India’s victory also left them needing only 21 runs from 60 balls when Abhishek departed, underlining the scale of their dominance.

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rewrite T20I History

India’s assault began in Jacob Duffy’s opening over, which cost New Zealand 26 runs, including five wides and a no-ball. Abhishek and Sooryavanshi continued attacking Adam Milne and Michael Bracewell, taking India to 43/0 after two overs and 64/0 after three.

Abhishek brought up his half-century in just 15 balls as India raced to 84/0 after four overs. They crossed 100 in only five overs before finishing the powerplay at 118 without losing a wicket, surpassing Australia’s previous record of 113/1 against Scotland in 2024.

Sooryavanshi struck four fours and four sixes in his 19-ball 45 before Matthew Fisher dismissed him at 133/1 in the eighth over. Abhishek continued the assault, reaching his century in 35 balls before departing for 113 at 178/2. His 11 sixes also placed him among India’s leading six-hitters in a T20I innings.

Daryl Mitchell’s Unbeaten 89 Powers New Zealand To 198/3

Earlier, New Zealand posted 198/3 in their 20 overs after India won the toss and elected to bowl. Daryl Mitchell led the innings with an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes. Finn Allen contributed 40 off 25 deliveries, while Bevon Jacobs remained unbeaten on 39 off 23.

Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed one wicket each for India. Mitchell’s late contribution helped New Zealand approach the 200-run mark, but their total proved insufficient against India’s extraordinary response.

Abhishek Credits Preparation And Opening Partnership

Speaking in post match presentations after receiving the Player of the Match award, Abhishek said the plan was to enjoy the powerplay and use the ground’s dimensions and pace to attack. He also praised Sooryavanshi’s start, calling it special, and credited the coaching staff for the preparation behind his performance.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged the difficulty of defending against India’s aggressive batters, saying the openers had shown how to bat on the surface. India completed the chase in 13.2 overs, with 40 balls remaining one of the most emphatic successful chases of a target of 190 or more in men’s T20I history.