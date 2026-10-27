IND vs NZ 3rd T20I FREE Live Channel: Check Simple Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On Mobile And TV

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE: India, led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to extend their winning momentum and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Having won the opening two matches, the visitors will aim to maintain their dominance in Wellington and seal the series with two games still remaining.

India will rely on batters such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir to deliver with the bat. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could also get another opportunity in the playing XI. With the ball, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be among the key players as India look to continue their strong performances.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back on home soil and keep their series hopes alive. Captain Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will be crucial to the hosts’ plans, while Santner and Michael Bracewell will look to challenge India’s batters with spin. New Zealand need a stronger all-round performance at Hnry Stadium to prevent India from securing a 3-0 series lead.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM IST | 7:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 8:00 PM NZDT

Venue: Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Matthew Fisher and Devon Conway.

India Squad: Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kushagra and Mayank Yadav.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live on the Sony Sports Network. For viewers looking for a free television option, the match can be checked on DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the confirmed broadcast schedule.

Viewers with a compatible DD Free Dish setup should check the latest DD Sports listings to confirm whether the match will be available live without a paid sports television subscription.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching cricket on their smartphones, tablets or smart TVs can check the following platforms for coverage:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports on DD Free Dish, subject to broadcast availability

The SonyLIV app and website are the digital streaming platforms for the series. Online access may require a subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers seeking a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish provides a television alternative, subject to the confirmed schedule. This is separate from online streaming, where subscription and access conditions may apply.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE: Free TV Channel

For those searching for a free channel to watch the third T20I, DD Sports on DD Free Dish is the option to check in India, subject to confirmation in the channel schedule.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 27. Viewers should confirm the channel listing and broadcast schedule before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, with free-to-air coverage potentially available through Three or Sky Open, subject to the confirmed schedule.

United States and Canada: Willow TV, subject to the applicable broadcast schedule.

Fans outside India should check their local broadcaster’s schedule and streaming availability before the match.