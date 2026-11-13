IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Update: India Need 334 To Win, New Zealand Post 333 Runs; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Streaming: New Zealand posted a challenging total of 333 runs in the fourth ODI against India at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Will Young smashed a brilliant 125 off 108 balls, while Tim Seifert contributed 58. India’s bowlers picked up regular wickets towards the end, with Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Axar Patel claiming two wickets each. India need 334 runs to win the match and take a crucial lead in the series.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the fourth ODI. However, the hosts recovered from a few early setbacks to put up an imposing total of 333 in their allotted 50 overs. Young led the batting effort with a century, while Finn Allen also made a valuable contribution of 41 off 30 deliveries.

India now face a challenging run chase, with Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli expected to play important roles in the batting lineup. Shreyas Iyer is leading the Indian side in the final two ODIs following Shubman Gill’s departure for Test preparations.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, 4th ODI

Series: India tour of New Zealand 2026

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

New Zealand: 333 all out in 50 overs

India’s Target: 334 runs

Toss: India won the toss and opted to bowl

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: New Zealand Innings Highlights

New Zealand got off to a positive start after India elected to bowl first. Tim Seifert and Will Young added 85 runs for the opening wicket, putting the hosts in a strong position during the powerplay.

Seifert scored 58 off 48 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes before Gurnoor Brar dismissed him. Young, meanwhile, continued to build his innings and found another useful partner in Finn Allen.

Nick Kelly was dismissed for four by Axar Patel, while Auqib Nabi removed Dean Foxcroft for eight. However, Young and Allen ensured that New Zealand maintained their scoring rate with an important partnership.

Allen smashed 41 off just 30 balls, including five fours and two sixes, before Axar Patel ended his innings. Young eventually completed a magnificent century, scoring 125 off 108 deliveries with 14 fours and four sixes. Naman Dhir dismissed the right-hander after he had taken New Zealand past the 250-run mark.

Michael Bracewell managed 15 before falling to Gurnoor Brar, while captain Mitchell Santner contributed 24 off 29 balls. Auqib Nabi picked up his second wicket by dismissing Kristian Clarke for 22, while Arshdeep Singh removed Santner.

New Zealand lost their final wickets through run-outs, with Matt Henry and Matthew Fisher departing in the closing stages. Kyle Jamieson remained unbeaten on 19 as the hosts finished with 333 runs in 50 overs.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: India Bowling Figures

Gurnoor Brar: 2 wickets for 69 runs in 10 overs

Auqib Nabi: 2 wickets for 59 runs in 8 overs

Axar Patel: 2 wickets for 39 runs in 10 overs

Arshdeep Singh: 1 wicket for 55 runs in 10 overs

Naman Dhir: 1 wicket for 29 runs in 4 overs

Kuldeep Yadav: 0 wickets for 73 runs in 8 overs

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the fourth ODI between New Zealand and India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match is also available for digital streaming through the SonyLIV app and website.

Fans watching on smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through SonyLIV, subject to the subscription requirements of their chosen plan.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: How To Watch Live For Free In India?

Viewers looking for a free television option can watch the match on DD Sports through DD Free Dish, subject to the confirmed broadcast schedule.

Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish connection can tune in to DD Sports to follow the India vs New Zealand contest without purchasing a paid sports channel subscription.

Online streaming through SonyLIV may require a subscription, depending on the applicable plan. Television coverage on DD Free Dish and digital streaming availability are separate viewing options.