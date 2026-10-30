IND vs NZ 4th T20I FREE Live Telecast: Check Simple Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On Mobile And TV

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE: India led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to continue their winning run after sealing the series with victories in the first three matches. The visitors will aim to maintain their dominance in Auckland, while Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will be eager to respond in front of their home supporters.

India will rely on batters such as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma to deliver with the bat. Naman Dhir could also play an important role in the middle order. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be among the players India can turn to as they target another victory.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips to provide a strong batting performance. Captain Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell will be important to the hosts’ plans with the ball. With the series already decided, New Zealand will aim to avoid another defeat, while India could consider changes to their combination ahead of the remaining fixtures.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM IST | 7:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 8:00 PM NZDT

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson and Devon Conway.

India Squad: Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kushagra and Mayank Yadav.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live on the Sony Sports Network. The network is the television broadcast partner for the series.

For viewers looking for a free television option, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is worth checking against the official match-day schedule. However, viewers should confirm that this specific match is listed before relying on it for free live coverage.

Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish setup should check the latest DD Sports listings to confirm whether the match will be available without a paid sports television subscription.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching cricket on their smartphones, tablets or smart TVs can check the following platforms for coverage:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports on DD Free Dish, subject to confirmed broadcast availability

The SonyLIV app and website are the digital streaming platforms for the series in India. Online access may require a subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers seeking a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish provides a television alternative if the match is included in its schedule. This is separate from online streaming, where subscription and access conditions may apply.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE: Free TV Channel

For those searching for a free channel to watch the fourth T20I, DD Sports on DD Free Dish is the option to check in India, subject to confirmation in the official channel schedule.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Friday, October 30. Viewers should confirm the channel listing and broadcast schedule before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the broadcaster to check for live coverage, with online viewing options subject to the confirmed schedule.

United States and Canada: Willow TV is the broadcaster to check, subject to local rights and availability.

Fans in other countries should consult their local broadcaster’s schedule and authorised streaming platforms before the match. Availability and subscription requirements may vary by region.