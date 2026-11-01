IND vs NZ 5th T20: Seifert, Phillips Power New Zealand To Record Chase As India Settle For 3-2 Series Win

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton, chasing down a target of 192 in just 18 overs. Tim Seifert led the charge with a blistering 93 off 50 balls, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 as the hosts finished the series with consecutive victories.

Despite the defeat, India clinched the five-match series 3-2 after winning the first three games. Seifert and Phillips added 86 runs off just 42 deliveries for the third wicket to take the game away from the visitors after New Zealand had lost two early wickets.

Adam Milne’s Four-Wicket Haul Restricts India To 191

After winning the toss, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opted to bowl and his decision paid immediate dividends. Adam Milne dismissed Abhishek Sharma for one and Sanju Samson for four inside the powerplay, leaving India struggling at 19/2.

Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer then counter-attacked with an explosive 93-run partnership off 43 balls for the third wicket. Kishan smashed 61 off 32 deliveries, including five fours and five sixes, while Iyer scored a rapid 50 off just 23 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.

However, both set batters departed in quick succession, with Blair Tickner removing Kishan and Nathan Smith dismissing Iyer. Smith also sent Tilak Varma back for six as India slipped to 133/5.

Naman Dhir provided another valuable contribution with 33 off 23 balls, sharing a 46-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy. However, Tickner dismissed Dhir at 179/6 before Milne returned to remove Reddy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the closing overs.

India eventually finished at 191/8 in 20 overs. Milne was the standout bowler with figures of 4/19, while Smith and Tickner claimed two wickets apiece.

Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips Power New Zealand’s Chase

New Zealand lost Finn Allen early, with Arshdeep Singh dismissing him for two. However, Seifert and Daryl Mitchell steadied the innings before launching an aggressive counter-attack.

The pair added 73 runs off 42 balls for the second wicket. Mitchell smashed 29 off 16 deliveries, including four sixes, before falling to Varun Chakaravarthy, who returned to India’s playing XI and received an outstanding diving catch from Abhishek Sharma at long-off.

Seifert continued his assault, reaching his first half-century of the series with a six off Nitish Kumar Reddy. He eventually scored 93 off 50 balls, striking 11 fours and five sixes, before Reddy dismissed him in the 16th over.

Phillips took charge alongside Bevon Jacobs and finished unbeaten on 65 off 38 balls, featuring eight fours and three sixes. Jacobs remained not out on one as Phillips struck the winning boundary in the 18th over, taking New Zealand to 195/3.

Glenn Phillips Named Player Of The Series

Adam Milne was named Player of the Match for his match-winning bowling performance, while Glenn Phillips received the Player of the Series award after scoring 276 runs across the five matches.

India captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged that his side could have performed better with the ball and in the field, while Mitchell Santner reflected on how closely contested the series had been.

New Zealand finished with back-to-back victories, but India took the series 3-2 after dominating the opening three matches. The focus now shifts to the upcoming five-match ODI series, scheduled to begin on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland.