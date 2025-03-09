IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Lifts The Champions Trophy, Beats New Zealand By 4 wickets

In a thrilling finale, India chased down a target of 252 runs to claim the prestigious title. Ravindra Jadeja played the match-winning role, striking the decisive boundary to seal India’s victory in Dubai. As soon as Jadeja’s shot raced to the boundary, his teammates rushed onto the field in celebration, marking the culmination of a hard-fought battle against New Zealand.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The final, held under the bright lights of Dubai, witnessed a tense chase where India faced challenges but showed great composure and determination. Their victory not only brought immense joy to the team but also to their fans, who were on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

A Magical Moment in Dubai

As the final ball was struck, the sky above Dubai exploded into a spectacular fireworks display, signaling the start of India’s celebrations. The Indian team, filled with joy and pride, soaked in the moment as they took their lap of honor. It was a well-deserved victory for the team, as they had fought valiantly throughout the tournament, with standout performances from several key players, including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and the bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy.

This victory adds another prestigious title to India’s cricketing legacy and serves as a testament to the team’s strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit. Jadeja’s match-winning performance capped off a remarkable tournament, solidifying his place as one of India’s finest all-rounders.

The Road to Victory

India’s journey to the final had been nothing short of extraordinary. With dominant performances in the group stages and a thrilling semi-final victory, the Indian team proved they were more than ready for the final showdown. The clash with New Zealand was anticipated to be a closely contested match, and it did not disappoint.

Despite the pressure, India kept their focus, and Jadeja, who had been playing a pivotal role with both bat and ball throughout the tournament, showed his class when it mattered most. His composure in the final moments of the game was a testament to his experience and maturity as a player.

As the Indian team celebrated their victory, they not only reflected on their hard work but also on the legacy of the ICC Champions Trophy. This win will go down in history as a memorable moment for Indian cricket fans around the world.