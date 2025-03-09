Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Need 252 Runs To Beat New Zealand And Lift Trophy

New Zealand has set a 252-run chase for India to lift the Champions Trophy title. Now, India is just 252 runs away from winning the Champions Trophy after 11 years.

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Need 252 Runs To Beat New Zealand And Lift Trophy

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Need 252 Runs To Beat New Zealand And Lift Trophy


New Zealand has set a 252-run chase for India to lift the Champions Trophy title. Now, India is just 252 runs away from winning the Champions Trophy after 11 years. New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner, after winning the toss, elected to bat first. While batting first, the Kiwis started well and their opening batsman Rachin Ravindra was batting fiercely but Kuldeep Yadav’s spell first ball sent him to the pavilion at 37 runs off 29 balls.

Indian team’s fielding was not up to the mark today and they dropped many catches which helped New Zealand reach a respectable total at the difficult pitch of Dubai. New Zealand’s middle-order batsman Deryl Mitchell played a crucial knock of 63 runs off 101 balls. Later, Michael Bracewell played vital role very well at the death overs and made 53 runs 40 off balls.

Virat Kohli’s performance has been standout so far

Now, India who has been undefeated at the ground so far need to chase runs, which will not be an easy target for men in blue. This pitch has not been favourable when coming to chase the target but Indian star batsman Virat Kohli has stood like a rock in while chasing the targets.

Earlier, India won three matches in the tournament while chasing except one match which India won while bowling first. India has chased its highest of the tournament 267 runs against Australia in the semifinal. The Indian batting line-up looks amazing and all the players have played their parts in the tournament so far.

New Zealand’s top-notch fielding

One more time Indian batters need to shine to win the match. However, New Zealand’s brilliant fielding is an obstacle that India has to cross before getting the target.

Playing XI:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith.

Also Read: Mohammed Kaif Sends Heartfelt Message to Rohit Sharma Amid Retirement Rumors, 'Whatever Happens Today…'

 

