IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: New Zealand Wins The Toss Elected To Bat First, Check Playing XI Here

India and New Zealand are all set to play the Champions Trophy final and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has continued his streak of losing the toss. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bat first. With that, Rohit Sharma has reached the top position of continuously losing toss in ODIs.

Most consecutive tosses lost by a captain in ODIs:

12 Rohit Sharma (Nov 2023 – Mar 2025)*

12 Brian Lara (Oct 1998 – May 1999)

11 Peter Borren (Mar 2011 – Aug 2013)

– 15th consecutive toss lost by India in ODIs, 12th by Rohit Sharma as captain.

However, this has been a streak in the Champions Trophy for Rohit Sharma to loss a toss and winning the match. Rohit Sharma has lost all the tosses in the tournament but the Indian team has won all its matches.

Earlier, India defeated New Zealand in the group stage match and this is their second clash in the tournament. India has been undefeated in the tournament and New Zealand has only faced one defeat that too against India. However, New Zealand has dominated India in ICC knockout matches by 10-6.

Check The Full Playing XI here:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

