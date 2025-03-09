IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma’s Childhood Coach Says, ‘We’ll Win Again’

India and New Zealand are playing the Champions Trophy final, aiming to become the first Champions Trophy winner since Pakistan took the title in 2017.

India and New Zealand are playing the Champions Trophy final, aiming to become the first Champions Trophy winner since Pakistan took the title in 2017. India’s captain Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, emphasized that the team has reached the final with one goal in mind: to lift the trophy. He believes the collective effort of the Men in Blue will secure their victory.

India defeated New Zealand in a group stage match

India heads into the Champions Trophy final at Dubai International Stadium on a hot streak, having won all four of their matches in the tournament so far. After topping Group A, they secured a convincing 44-run win over New Zealand, their upcoming final opponents. India then carried their momentum into the knockout stage, where they ousted reigning world champions Australia to reach the final.

“Our team is going to win the match. The team has come this far in the final to clinch the trophy. Every player is stepping up, and it’s not about one individual — it’s about the power of the team. This is a team game, and the good teamwork is working well,” Dinesh Lal told to a leading news portal.

“From our batters to bowlers and fielding unit, everyone is giving their best. It’s a collective effort, and together, we’ll lift the trophy! It won’t be just one player who wins; it’s a collective effort, and together, we’ll lift the trophy,” he added.

He also applauded his prodigy Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and said “Rohit Sharma has led us to victory before, and now, under his leadership, we’re all set to win again.”

Dhoni led team won 2013 Champions Trophy title

Last time it was under the captaincy of MS Dhoni when India won the Champions Trophy title in 2013. After that, it took India almost 11 years to win any ICC tournament when Rohit Sharma led the team to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Now, the fans have high hopes for team India to lift the Champions Trophy again.

