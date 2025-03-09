Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma’s Childhood Coach Says, ‘We’ll Win Again’

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma’s Childhood Coach Says, ‘We’ll Win Again’

India and New Zealand are playing the Champions Trophy final, aiming to become the first Champions Trophy winner since Pakistan took the title in 2017.

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma’s Childhood Coach Says, ‘We’ll Win Again’

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma's Childhood Coach Says, 'We'll Win Again'


India and New Zealand are playing the Champions Trophy final, aiming to become the first Champions Trophy winner since Pakistan took the title in 2017. India’s captain Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, emphasized that the team has reached the final with one goal in mind: to lift the trophy. He believes the collective effort of the Men in Blue will secure their victory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India defeated New Zealand in a group stage match

India heads into the Champions Trophy final at Dubai International Stadium on a hot streak, having won all four of their matches in the tournament so far. After topping Group A, they secured a convincing 44-run win over New Zealand, their upcoming final opponents. India then carried their momentum into the knockout stage, where they ousted reigning world champions Australia to reach the final.

“Our team is going to win the match. The team has come this far in the final to clinch the trophy. Every player is stepping up, and it’s not about one individual — it’s about the power of the team. This is a team game, and the good teamwork is working well,” Dinesh Lal told to a leading news portal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“From our batters to bowlers and fielding unit, everyone is giving their best. It’s a collective effort, and together, we’ll lift the trophy! It won’t be just one player who wins; it’s a collective effort, and together, we’ll lift the trophy,” he added.

He also applauded his prodigy Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and said “Rohit Sharma has led us to victory before, and now, under his leadership, we’re all set to win again.”

Dhoni led team won 2013 Champions Trophy title

Last time it was under the captaincy of MS Dhoni when India won the Champions Trophy title in 2013. After that, it took India almost 11 years to win any ICC tournament when Rohit Sharma led the team to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Now, the fans have high hopes for team India to lift the Champions Trophy again.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma To Retire From ODIs After Champions Trophy 2025?

 

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 ind vs pak India New Zealand

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Golf Resort Vandalised Over His proposal To Empty Gaza Strip: Report

Trump Golf Resort Vandalised Over His proposal To Empty Gaza Strip: Report

Watch, Rohit Sharma’s Savage Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Over: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy

Watch, Rohit Sharma’s Savage Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Over: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy

New York Governor Declares Emergency As Wind-Driven Brush Fires Scorch Long Island

New York Governor Declares Emergency As Wind-Driven Brush Fires Scorch Long Island

Israeli Airstrike Targets Militants Planting Explosive Device In Northern Gaza

Israeli Airstrike Targets Militants Planting Explosive Device In Northern Gaza

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025): Who Will Claim Glory In 2025?

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025): Who Will Claim Glory In 2025?

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women