Sunday, March 9, 2025
  Ind vs Nz Champions Trophy FINALS, Check Weather, Pitch Report

Dubai’s sweltering heat and spin-friendly pitch will play a significant role as India and New Zealand face off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dubai’s sweltering heat and spin-friendly pitch will play a significant role as India and New Zealand face off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. With temperatures set to hover around 32°C, captains will have to make a crucial decision at the toss, with many teams preferring to chase under the intense afternoon sun. However, the minimal dew at the venue so far could make batting first a viable option if a competitive total is posted early.

The pitch at Dubai has favored spinners throughout the tournament, offering assistance as the ball softens, making stroke play more challenging in the latter stages of the innings. The Powerplay will be critical, with the new ball coming onto the bat nicely, but batters will need to adapt as the pitch slows down. A combination of early aggression and strong middle-over consolidation will be key for both sides to succeed in the final.

India enters the final unbeaten in the tournament and will be brimming with confidence after defeating New Zealand in their group-stage encounter. However, New Zealand has historically troubled India in ICC events, with the Kiwis winning crucial knockout matches in the past. Their semifinal win over South Africa will give them confidence as they look to reverse their fortunes against India.

India’s key weapon with the ball will be mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was instrumental in dismantling New Zealand’s batting lineup in the group match. However, the Blackcaps will be better prepared to face his variations this time around. On the other hand, New Zealand will rely on Mitchell Santner’s left-arm spin, which has previously caused problems for India and could pose a significant challenge to their middle-order batsmen.

With the bat, Rohit Sharma’s performance at the top will be crucial for India. After a strong start to the tournament, the Indian captain has struggled for form. A quick and impactful knock from Rohit could put pressure on New Zealand’s bowling attack. Santner, who played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s semifinal victory, will be key to containing India’s aggressive batting lineup.

Also Read: India Vs New Zealand Astrology Predictions: Astrologers Give Bold Verdict For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

