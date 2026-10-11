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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is

IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Cricket have announced their squads for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India, with Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert returning to the 50-over setup. Rachin Ravindra has also been included for the opening three matches as he prepares to return from a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the preceding T20I series. The series begins at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, as New Zealand look to build on their historic bilateral ODI series triumph in India earlier this year.

IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is
IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 11:43 IST

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Cricket have announced their squads for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India, with Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert returning to the 50-over setup. Rachin Ravindra has also been included for the opening three matches as he prepares to return from a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the preceding T20I series. Mitchell Santner will captain both ODI squads, with the Black Caps opting for separate groups for the first three matches and the final two games. The series begins at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, as New Zealand look to build on their historic bilateral ODI series triumph in India earlier this year.

IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert Return to ODI Squad

Allen, Ferguson and Seifert are set to make their ODI comebacks during the final two matches of the series against India. Allen and Ferguson last played an ODI in 2023, with Ferguson’s most recent appearance coming in the World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai. Seifert’s previous ODI outing came against Pakistan in a home series around 18 months ago.

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Their inclusion strengthens New Zealand’s options for the closing fixtures, while the team’s selection strategy also takes into account preparations for the subsequent Test series. Seven additional players will join the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs as some members of the initial group depart for Wellington to begin preparations for the longer format.

Rachin Ravindra Returns After Shoulder Injury

Rachin Ravindra has been named in New Zealand’s squad for the first three ODIs after missing the T20I series against India because of a shoulder injury. His return will provide the Black Caps with an important batting and all-round option as they look to challenge India in the 50-over format.

New Zealand have retained much of the core group that delivered a memorable 2-1 ODI series victory in India in January. That result marked the Black Caps’ first bilateral ODI series win on Indian soil, giving them confidence ahead of another meeting between the two sides.

New Zealand Squad for India ODIs 2026

New Zealand Squad for 1st, 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand Squad for 4th and 5th ODIs: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is
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IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is

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IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is
IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is
IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is
IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is
IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is

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