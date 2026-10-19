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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’

IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’

IND vs NZ: Former India spinner Murali Kartik has backed the Indian team management's decision not to rush Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the playing XI for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. He compared Sooryavanshi's situation to Yashasvi Jaiswal's struggle to secure a regular place in India's white-ball teams. Here is everything to know about Kartik's remarks, Sooryavanshi's selection and India's T20I series against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 22:10 IST

IND vs NZ: Former India spinner Murali Kartik has backed the Indian team management’s decision not to rush Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the playing XI for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. He compared Sooryavanshi’s situation to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s struggle to secure a regular place in India’s white-ball teams. Here is everything to know about Kartik’s remarks, Sooryavanshi’s selection and India’s T20I series against New Zealand.

What Did Murali Kartik Say About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Kartik acknowledged Sooryavanshi’s exciting potential but questioned whether India should change a successful opening combination simply to accommodate the youngster. He expressed support for the team management’s decision to maintain continuity rather than make a change without a compelling reason.

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Explaining his position, Kartik said, “Yes, we get excited because he’s an exciting talent. We are not taking anything away, but at the end of the day, it’s like Yashasvi Jaiswal in white-ball cricket. Do you make the change just for the sake of it, just to knock somebody off?”

He added that he was not in favour of making such changes merely because another talented player was waiting for an opportunity. His comments underline the challenge facing Sooryavanshi as he looks to break into India’s established T20I opening combination.

Why Did Murali Kartik Compare Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Kartik drew a parallel between Sooryavanshi’s position in the T20I squad and Jaiswal’s experience in India’s white-ball setup. Despite showcasing his attacking ability in Test cricket and the Indian Premier League, Jaiswal has found regular opportunities difficult to secure in limited-overs internationals.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill established at the top of India’s ODI batting order, Jaiswal has had to wait for his chance. Kartik believes Sooryavanshi faces a comparable situation, with his talent competing against an opening combination that has already delivered results.

The comparison does not question Sooryavanshi’s ability. Instead, it highlights the difficulty of finding a place for a promising youngster when the team already has successful options in the same role.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Against New Zealand?

Sooryavanshi has been included in India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, keeping the possibility of an international appearance open. However, Kartik’s comments suggest that India may prefer to retain Samson and Abhishek as their established opening pair rather than alter the combination solely to accommodate the youngster.

His selection means he remains in contention, but a place in the squad does not guarantee a spot in the playing XI. The team management will have to balance the excitement surrounding Sooryavanshi with the importance of maintaining consistency at the top of the order.

India’s T20I Squad for New Zealand Series

  • Shreyas Iyer (Captain)
  • Abhishek Sharma
  • Sanju Samson
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Tilak Varma
  • Axar Patel
  • Shivam Dube
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy
  • Naman Dhir
  • Prince Yadav
  • Mayank Yadav
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Varun Chakaravarthy
  • Kuldeep Yadav

India vs New Zealand T20I Series Schedule

  • 1st T20I: Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Christchurch
  • 2nd T20I: Saturday, October 24, 2026 – Christchurch
  • 3rd T20I: Tuesday, October 27, 2026 – Wellington
  • 4th T20I: Friday, October 30, 2026 – Auckland
  • 5th T20I: Sunday, November 1, 2026 – Hamilton

What Lies Ahead for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

The upcoming series offers Sooryavanshi an opportunity to make his case for a place in India’s T20I team. However, as Kartik’s remarks indicate, the youngster may need to wait for his chance if the current opening pair continues to perform. For India, the challenge will be to nurture a promising talent while preserving the stability of a successful combination.

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IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’
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IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’

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IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’

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IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’
IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’
IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’
IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’
IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’

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