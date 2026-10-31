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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department

IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department

IND vs NZ: India have added fast bowler Auqib Nabi to their squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, beginning November 4. Nabi was initially selected for the fourth and fifth matches but will now join the team from the start of the series following Prasidh Krishna's unavailability. Prasidh, who was recovering from a hamstring injury, has not regained the match fitness required for the five-match contest and will need more time to build his workload. Nabi's inclusion gives India another pace-bowling option as they prepare for the ODI series against the Black Caps.

IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department
IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 11:05 IST

IND vs NZ: India have added fast bowler Auqib Nabi to their squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, beginning November 4. Nabi was initially selected for the fourth and fifth matches but will now join the team from the start of the series following Prasidh Krishna’s unavailability. Prasidh, who was recovering from a hamstring injury, has not regained the match fitness required for the five-match contest and will need more time to build his workload. Nabi’s inclusion gives India another pace-bowling option as they prepare for the ODI series against the Black Caps.

Why Has Auqib Nabi Been Added to India’s ODI Squad?

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand after failing to achieve the required level of match fitness while recovering from a hamstring injury. He is expected to need additional time to regain his workload and is likely to return for the subsequent Test matches.

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Nabi, who was originally named in India’s squad for the final two ODIs, has now been brought into the group for the opening three matches as well. The right-arm pacer was in New Zealand with India A and featured in the first unofficial Test against the hosts. However, he was not included in the revised squad for the second unofficial Test, which began on Saturday (Oct 31).

India ODI Squad for First Three Matches Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for first ODI), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Auqib Nabi.

India ODI Squad for Fourth and Fifth Matches Against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper/vice-captain), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI Series: Full Schedule

  • 1st ODI: November 4 – Eden Park, Auckland – 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time)
  • 2nd ODI: November 7 – HNRY Stadium, Wellington – 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time)
  • 3rd ODI: November 10 – Seddon Park, Hamilton – 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time)
  • 4th ODI: November 13 – Bay Oval, Tauranga – 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time)
  • 5th ODI: November 15 – Bay Oval, Tauranga – 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time)
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IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department

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IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department

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IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department
IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department
IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department
IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department
IND vs NZ: India Rope in Auqib Nabi for First Three ODIs as Prasidh Krishna Replacement, Adds Depth to Bowling Department

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