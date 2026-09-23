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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Injured Rachin Ravindra Misses Out; Adam Milne Returns For Hosts | Check Full Squad

IND vs NZ: Injured Rachin Ravindra Misses Out; Adam Milne Returns For Hosts | Check Full Squad

IND vs NZ T20I Series: New Zealand have announced a 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India, with Mitchell Santner set to lead the team. However, Rachin Ravindra will miss the series after dislocating his right shoulder during a promotional shoot last week. Here is the full New Zealand squad and all the key details ahead of the five-match T20I series against India.

Mitchell Santner (Image Credits: X)
Mitchell Santner (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-23 09:47 IST

IND vs NZ T20I Series: New Zealand have announced a 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India, with Mitchell Santner set to lead the team. However, Rachin Ravindra will miss the series after dislocating his right shoulder during a promotional shoot last week. New Zealand Cricket confirmed that Ravindra will require at least six weeks of rehabilitation and is expected to return for the ODI series against India starting November 4. Adam Milne and Michael Bracewell have also returned after missing the T20 World Cup due to injuries. Here is the full New Zealand squad and all the key details ahead of the five-match T20I series against India.

IND vs NZ T20I Series Match Details

  • Series: India vs New Zealand, five-match T20I series
  • New Zealand Captain: Mitchell Santner
  • First T20I: October 22, 2026
  • Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  • Key Absentee: Rachin Ravindra
  • Key Returnees: Adam Milne and Michael Bracewell

Rachin Ravindra Ruled Out of T20I Series

Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of New Zealand’s five-match T20I series against India after dislocating his right shoulder during a promotional shoot last week. New Zealand Cricket stated that the all-rounder will require at least six weeks of rehabilitation. Ravindra is expected to recover in time for the three-match ODI series against India, which begins on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland.

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Bevon Jacobs has been included in the squad and could potentially replace Ravindra during the T20I series. Ravindra’s absence will be a major setback for New Zealand, with the team preparing to face India for the first time since the T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand T20I Squad: Full List of Players

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith.

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Key Players to Watch

Mitchell Santner: The New Zealand captain will be responsible for leading the team in the absence of Rachin Ravindra. His experience as a left-arm spinner and lower-order batter will be important during the series.

Adam Milne: The fast bowler returns to the national team after an extended absence and will add pace and experience to New Zealand’s bowling attack.

Michael Bracewell: Bracewell’s return strengthens New Zealand’s all-round options after he missed the T20 World Cup because of injury.

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IND vs NZ: Injured Rachin Ravindra Misses Out; Adam Milne Returns For Hosts | Check Full Squad
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