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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Is Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI Career Over? Team India All-Rounder Omitted For New Zealand Tour

IND vs NZ: Is Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI Career Over? Team India All-Rounder Omitted For New Zealand Tour

While Ravindra Jadeja remains an integral part of the Indian Test side, the Saurashtra all-rounder could have already played his final ODI.

IND vs NZ: Is Ravindra Jadeja's ODI Career Over? Team India All-Rounder Omitted For New Zealand Tour. Image Credit: ANI
IND vs NZ: Is Ravindra Jadeja's ODI Career Over? Team India All-Rounder Omitted For New Zealand Tour. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 13:17 IST

IND vs NZ: While Ravindra Jadeja remains an integral part of the Indian Test side, the Saurashtra all-rounder could have already played his final ODI. The veteran cricketer was not picked when the BCCI selectors announced the ODI squad for the tour of New Zealand on October 16, Friday.

IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja fifth in the pecking order, according to reports

Axar Patel remains the first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder in white-ball cricket moving forward, while the likes of Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed are among the mix. As things stand, Jadeja is fifth in the pecking order. According to a source tracking developments gave the below statement as quoted by The Times Of India:

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“He is not in India’s scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Axar and Washington were playing in the Asian Games, whereas Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed are at the CoE because they were injured.”

Having made his ODI debut in 2009, Jadeja has featured in 212 games in the format with a credible 234 wickets but averages 36.80. He is yet to score a ton in ODIs, with 13 fifties, the highest of which is 87 and averages 32.27 with the bat. Jadeja took two wickets in as many matches in the recent 50-over series against the West Indies but didn’t get an opportunity to bat.

Team India squad for first three ODIs for New Zealand tour: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India squad for last two ODIs for New Zealand tour: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ: Team India face a litmus test in New Zealand

The Men in Blue’s tour of New Zealand begins with the T20I series on October 22. The ODI and Test series will be most integral part of the tour, given the relevance 2027 World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC) final holds.

The tourists will seek a 2-0 series victory to keep their final hopes alive. However, it will be far from easy, given the bowling attack the Kiwis boast of.

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IND vs NZ: Is Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI Career Over? Team India All-Rounder Omitted For New Zealand Tour
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IND vs NZ: Is Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI Career Over? Team India All-Rounder Omitted For New Zealand Tour
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IND vs NZ: Is Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI Career Over? Team India All-Rounder Omitted For New Zealand Tour
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