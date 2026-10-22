IND vs NZ: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In 1st T20I? Check Team India’s XI For Series-Opener Against New Zealand In Christchurch

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Team India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is under spotlight once again ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22, Thursday. With Sooryavanshi not getting an opportunity in the last two bilateral T20I series, several fans are eager to see the left-hander’s name in the XI. But is Sooryavanshi playing in the series-opener against the Black Caps?

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing in the series-opener in Christchurch?

As it stands, the Rajasthan Royals star has been left to warm the bench yet again, with Team India retaining Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the opening pair despite their inconsistency in the recently-concluded 2-2 result against the West Indies at home. At the same time, a host of cricketers will be playing T20I cricket in New Zealand for the very first time. Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer, who won the toss, announced two changes to the side, bringing in Mayank Yadav for Prince Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy for Shivam Dube. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was not included despite being in the squad.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.