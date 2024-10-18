IND vs NZ: Kohli’s Late Wicket Thwarts India’s Miracle Chase In Benguluru Test

In a gripping Bengaluru Test, India fought back after a dismal first innings, led by Virat Kohli’s 70. However, his late dismissal left the team searching for a miracle.

In an electrifying day of cricket during the Bengaluru Test, India faced a bittersweet end as they fought valiantly against New Zealand but suffered a critical blow with Virat Kohli’s dismissal. This unfolded against the backdrop of a towering 356-run lead that New Zealand had established, which made India’s task daunting from the outset.

After New Zealand posted a formidable total exceeding 400 runs, led by a robust performance from Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee, India was left with significant work to do in their second innings. By the end of Day 3, India had reduced the massive first-innings deficit to 125 runs, closing at 231 for three.

Despite the tough circumstances, the Indian team showed resilience and determination, with Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, and captain Rohit Sharma spearheading the recovery effort. The atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was charged with optimism, especially as India began to score at a brisk pace.

A Late Blow: Kohli’s Departure

The mood turned somber as Virat Kohli, who scored a commendable 70, fell victim to a late delivery that edged into the gloves of wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips. Initially unsure of the decision, Kohli opted for a review, but the snickometer confirmed the edge, sending shockwaves through the crowd. Even Rohit Sharma, watching from the dressing room, shook his head in disappointment.

Despite Kohli’s departure at the close of play, India’s performance was commendable given their disastrous first innings of just 46 runs. The partnership between Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan, which yielded 136 runs, brought renewed hope of salvaging the match. Sarfaraz remained not out on 70, further bolstering India’s chances.

Rohit Sharma’s Leadership Shines

India’s first innings had been a stark contrast, marked by questionable tactics and poor shot selection. However, the team’s approach during their second outing was markedly different. When Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the batting, the dressing room atmosphere had been subdued after their bowlers had been pummeled earlier in the day.

Yet, Rohit and Yashasvi turned the tide, showcasing a proactive mindset that defied their earlier collapse. The duo forged a 72-run opening partnership, a welcome change that instilled confidence in the team and fans alike.

Unfortunately, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell to a stumping after a risky attempt to hit Ajaz Patel out of the ground. Nevertheless, Kohli’s entrance steadied the ship, and he soon found his rhythm, growing in confidence as he played through the innings.

Sarfaraz Khan Shines Brightly

As Rohit departed after a spirited innings that included eight boundaries and a six, the focus shifted to Sarfaraz Khan. He rose to the occasion, dominating the New Zealand bowlers and showcasing a variety of innovative shots, including ramps and scoops.

Both Sarfaraz and Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking, putting New Zealand under pressure and creating a more competitive atmosphere in the stadium. Kohli’s performance marked a significant milestone as he became the fourth Indian batter to surpass 9,000 runs in Test cricket.

As Day 3 concluded with Kohli’s dismissal, India found themselves in a precarious position yet again. With the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin still to come, the team remains hopeful of a miraculous escape, despite the daunting circumstances that once seemed impossible after their abysmal first innings.

