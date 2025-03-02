IND vs NZ: Manjrekar Backs Bench Players For Final Group-Stage Clash

While a victory over New Zealand would secure India’s top position in Group A, the standings hold little consequence in the larger scheme of the tournament.

As India gears up for their final group-stage clash against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has called for an experimental approach. He urged head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management to give an opportunity to benched players rather than solely focusing on securing a win.

Manjrekar, speaking on Star Sports, emphasized that India’s semifinal berth is already confirmed, making it the right time to test the squad’s depth. “Try guys who aren’t playing… Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep (Singh) as well (give them a game). Give your best. If you don’t win the game, so be it. You play South Africa,” Manjrekar stated. His remarks indicate that the result of the match against New Zealand holds lesser significance compared to preparing a well-rounded team for the crucial knockout stage.

Thriller semifinal clash awaiting

With a semifinal clash against either Australia or South Africa on the horizon, India may opt to rest key players, including captain Rohit Sharma, who showed discomfort during the match against Pakistan. Similarly, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who is dealing with a minor calf issue, might be replaced by Arshdeep Singh to ensure he remains fresh for the semifinals.

Despite winning both of their matches so far, India’s struggle against spin has been a point of concern. New Zealand’s formidable spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell could present a tougher challenge for Indian batters, who were seen adopting a cautious approach against Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in previous games.

While a victory over New Zealand would secure India’s top position in Group A, the standings hold little consequence in the larger scheme of the tournament. Instead, the focus is expected to be on balancing workload management and fine-tuning the squad before the high-stakes semifinal.

With this in mind, Gambhir and the Indian team management face a strategic decision prioritize match sharpness for the first-choice players or grant valuable game time to the bench in a bid to enhance the team’s overall strength

