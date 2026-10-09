IND vs NZ: New Zealand Hit With Double Blow as Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes Ruled Out of T20I Series

IND vs NZ: New Zealand have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their upcoming five-match T20I series against India, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out of the squad. New Zealand Cricket confirmed the injuries on Friday (Oct 9), with allrounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner named as replacements. While Chapman is expected to recover in time for the ODI series against India, Foulkes’ return timeline remains uncertain. The five-match T20I series is scheduled to begin in Christchurch on October 22.

Why Have Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes Been Ruled Out of IND vs NZ T20I Series?

Chapman sustained a tear in his left hamstring while playing in the European T20 Premier League last month. His recovery is progressing, and he is expected to be available for New Zealand’s upcoming ODI series against India.

Meanwhile, Foulkes injured his right hip flexor during a recent training session with Canterbury. His recovery period has not yet been determined, leaving his availability for future matches uncertain.

Who Are the Replacements for Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes?

New Zealand Cricket have brought in Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner to replace the injured duo in the T20I squad. Clarkson will take Chapman’s place, while Tickner has been called up to replace Foulkes.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over the injuries and wished both players a smooth recovery. He also welcomed the replacements, expressing confidence in Clarkson and Tickner and highlighting their enthusiasm ahead of what he expects to be an exciting T20I series against India.

When Will IND vs NZ T20I Series Begin?

Series: India vs New Zealand, Five-Match T20I Series

India vs New Zealand, Five-Match T20I Series Start Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Thursday, October 22, 2026 Opening Match Venue: Christchurch, New Zealand

New Zealand T20I Squad vs India

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.