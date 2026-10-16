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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad

IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad

IND vs NZ ODI Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced multiple squads for the New Zealand ODI Series as Ravindra Jadeja dropped while Jasprit Bumrah was rested. In the squad announced on Friday (Oct 16), the BCCI named Shubman Gill as captain for the opening three matches, while Shreyas Iyer will lead in the last two matches. Ishan Kishan will be Iyer deputy for the final two ODIs while Gill prepares for the Test series.

IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 21:10 IST

IND vs NZ ODI Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced multiple squads for the New Zealand ODI Series as Ravindra Jadeja dropped while Jasprit Bumrah was rested. In the squad announced on Friday (Oct 16), the BCCI named Shubman Gill as captain for the opening three matches, while Shreyas Iyer will lead in the last two matches. Ishan Kishan will be Iyer deputy for the final two ODIs while Gill prepares for the Test series. 

India ODI Squad for First Three Matches Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill will lead India in the opening three ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer appointed vice-captain. The squad features experienced batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan provide wicketkeeping options. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir are also part of the group, alongside a bowling attack featuring Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and other pace options.

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India’s ODI Squad for the First Three Matches:

Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India ODI Squad for Fourth and Fifth Matches Against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the final two ODIs, with Ishan Kishan serving as vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain part of the squad, while Tilak Varma has been included for the latter matches. Kumar Kushagra is another wicketkeeping option in the 16-member group, which also features Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad and several pace and spin options.

India’s ODI Squad for the Fourth and Fifth Matches:

Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Why Are Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah Missing from India’s ODI Squads?

Ravindra Jadeja has been left out of both squads announced for the New Zealand ODI series, while Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. Neither player features in the list of selected players for the five-match tour. Their absence is among the major talking points from the BCCI’s squad announcement on Friday (Oct 16).

Who Will Captain India in the New Zealand ODI Series?

India will have two captains during the five-match series. Gill will lead the side in the first three ODIs, with Iyer as vice-captain. Iyer will then take charge for the fourth and fifth matches, while Kishan will serve as his deputy. The leadership change comes as Gill prepares for the Test series following the opening three ODIs.

India Tour of New Zealand 2026 ODI Series Full Schedule

The five-match ODI series will begin in Auckland on Wednesday (Nov 4), with all five matches scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST. Wellington will host the second ODI, followed by the third in Hamilton. The final two matches will be played at Mount Maunganui.

  • 1st ODI: Wednesday (Nov 4), 2026 — Auckland, 7:30 AM IST
  • 2nd ODI: Saturday (Nov 7), 2026 — Wellington, 7:30 AM IST
  • 3rd ODI: Tuesday (Nov 10), 2026 — Hamilton, 7:30 AM IST
  • 4th ODI: Friday (Nov 13), 2026 — Mount Maunganui, 7:30 AM IST
  • 5th ODI: Sunday (Nov 15), 2026 — Mount Maunganui, 7:30 AM IST
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IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad
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IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad

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IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad

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