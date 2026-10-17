IND vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin Blasts Selectors for Omitting Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says ‘He Should Have Been Selected For Last 2 ODIs’

IND vs NZ: India’s squad selection for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand has sparked debate, with former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin questioning the omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite Shubman Gill set to miss the fourth and fifth ODIs, Jaiswal has not been included in either squad, with Ishan Kishan expected to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. The decision raises questions about Jaiswal’s position in India’s backup opening options ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, the BCCI has also announced India’s squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to the red-ball setup and Rishabh Pant’s participation subject to fitness clearance.

Why Was Yashasvi Jaiswal Left Out of India’s ODI Squad?

Jaiswal’s exclusion has attracted attention because Gill is set to miss the final two matches of the five-game ODI series. Rather than bringing Jaiswal into the squad, the selectors have included Ishan Kishan, who is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma in the remaining fixtures.

The omission is particularly significant with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching in roughly a year. Jaiswal’s absence from the squad suggests he remains behind other options in India’s opening-batter pecking order, making his route into the ODI setup a talking point.

Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Selectors’ Decision

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the decision to leave Jaiswal out, arguing that the opener should have been considered for the final two ODIs against New Zealand. With an opportunity available following Gill’s absence, the selection could have offered Jaiswal valuable exposure in the 50-over format.

The debate also highlights the competition for India’s opening positions as the team builds towards the next ODI World Cup. With Rohit Sharma among the established options and Kishan included for the final two matches, Jaiswal will be looking for another opportunity to strengthen his case for selection.

India Squad for First Three ODIs vs New Zealand

Shubman Gill will captain India in the first three matches of the ODI series, with Shreyas Iyer serving as vice-captain. The squad includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, alongside a mix of experienced internationals and emerging players.

Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

*Prasidh Krishna’s inclusion is subject to the applicable selection and fitness conditions.

India Squad for Fourth and Fifth ODIs vs New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the final two ODIs, with Ishan Kishan included as a wicketkeeper-batter. The squad also features Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur, while Jaiswal remains absent from the selection.

Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Return to India’s Test Squad

India have also named their squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to the red-ball setup. Bumrah has not played a Test since November 2025 and will be expected to lead India’s bowling attack when the series begins in Wellington on Thursday (Nov 19).

Rishabh Pant has also been selected, although his participation depends on receiving fitness clearance. The Test series will provide India with another demanding overseas challenge as they look to make the most of their experienced players and emerging talent.

India vs New Zealand: Upcoming Test Schedule

1st Test: Thursday (Nov 19), 2026 – Wellington

Thursday (Nov 19), 2026 – Wellington 2nd Test: Friday (Nov 27), 2026 – Christchurch