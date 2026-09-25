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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More

IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More

IND vs NZ Series Tickets: Cricket fans looking to watch India take on New Zealand can purchase tickets for the upcoming series through the official New Zealand Cricket ticketing portal. The tour features T20 Internationals, One-Day Internationals and Test matches across multiple venues in New Zealand, including Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui. Here is a step-by-step guide to buying tickets for the India vs New Zealand series, including the booking process, seating options, payment and ticket confirmation.

IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prizes and More
IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prizes and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 22:37 IST

IND vs NZ Series Tickets: Cricket fans looking to watch India take on New Zealand can purchase tickets for the upcoming series through the official New Zealand Cricket ticketing portal. The tour features T20 Internationals, One-Day Internationals and Test matches across multiple venues in New Zealand, including Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui. Fans can browse the fixtures, select their preferred match, choose seating categories and complete the booking online. Here is a step-by-step guide to buying tickets for the India vs New Zealand series, including the booking process, seating options, payment and ticket confirmation.

IND vs NZ Series Tickets: Official Booking Website

Fans can visit the official New Zealand Cricket ticketing portal to check available fixtures and purchase tickets for the India vs New Zealand series.

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Official Ticket Booking Link: https://tickets.nzc.nz/content/nzc/matches.aspx#

How to Buy India vs New Zealand Series Tickets Online?

Step 1: Visit the Official Ticket Booking Portal

Open your web browser and visit the official New Zealand Cricket ticketing portal at tickets.nzc.nz. Navigate to the Matches section, where upcoming domestic and international fixtures are listed.

Step 2: Filter the Fixtures

Use the available team filters to narrow down the fixtures. Select New Zealand (BLACKCAPS) or look for matches featuring India to find the relevant T20Is, ODIs and Test matches. Check the dates and venues before proceeding with the booking.

Step 3: Select the Match You Want to Attend

Browse the available fixtures across venues such as Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui. Click on the match or date you want to attend and select the Buy Tickets option. If a venue offers tickets for multiple matches, check whether a bundled ticket option is available.

Step 4: Choose Your Seating Category

Review the stadium seating layout and available ticket categories before making your selection. Depending on the venue, options may include standard seating, Category C, family zones, designated alcohol-free areas and premium hospitality sections. Select your preferred seats and the number of tickets you wish to purchase, then add them to your cart.

Step 5: Sign In or Create an Account

Log in to your New Zealand Cricket ticketing account to continue with the booking. If you do not have an account, register using your email address and create a password. Follow the instructions on the portal to proceed with your purchase.

Step 6: Complete the Payment

Review the order summary, including the selected match, seating category, number of tickets and total amount payable. Enter your payment details using the payment methods supported by the portal and complete the transaction.

Step 7: Save Your Tickets

After a successful payment, check your registered email address for the booking confirmation. Access your tickets through your NZC account and download or save the digital tickets on your mobile device before travelling to the stadium. Follow the entry instructions mentioned on the ticket.

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IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More
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IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More

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IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More
IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More
IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More
IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More
IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More

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