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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained

An increasingly cramped schedule could force Team India to field a slightly weakened side in the final two ODIs against New Zealand in October. With 12 matches scheduled between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis that includes five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests, a jampacked itinerary could limit the participation of the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy among others.

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 17:29 IST

IND vs NZ: An increasingly cramped schedule could force Team India to field a slightly weakened side in the final two ODIs against New Zealand in October. With 12 matches scheduled between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis that includes five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests, a jampacked itinerary could limit the participation of the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy among others. Here’s why.

IND vs NZ: Why Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy might have to skip India’s final two ODIs against New Zealand?

The likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy are part of both ODI and Test squads. The Men in Blue’s tour of New Zealand begin with the T20Is on October 22, with the fifth game scheduled for November 1. The 50-overs leg kickstarts only two days later on November 4. While the final two ODIs will be hosted by the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui, the contingent must travel to Wellington for the first of the two Tests. Given the first Test begins on November 19th, three days after the 50-over series, the players will hardly have any time to gear themselves up for red-ball cricket. Additionally, almost the entire squad will play their first-ever Test in New Zealand. If Gill indeed does decide to skip the final two ODIs to prepare for Tests, Shreyas Iyer is likely to take on the role.

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According to reports, the coaching staff is also set to be split into a couple of groups. Two of the coaches in Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel, assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak and fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh will stay back for the last two ODIs, while the other two will travel to Wellington for the opening Test. The T20I squad also faces a short turnaround time, given India’s series against the West Indies finishes on October 17.

IND vs NZ: Check full schedule

Date Match Venue Timing (IST)
October 22 1st T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch 1:30 PM
October 24 2nd T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch 1:30 PM
October 27 3rd T20I Hnry Stadium, Wellington 1:30 PM
October 30 4th T20I Eden Park, Auckland 1:30 PM
November 1 5th T20I Seddon Park, Hamilton 1:30 PM
November 4 1st ODI Eden Park, Auckland 8:30 AM
November 7 2nd ODI Hnry Stadium, Wellington 8:30 AM
November 10 3rd ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 8:30 AM
November 13 4th ODI Bay Oval, Tauranga 8:30 AM
November 15 5th ODI Bay Oval, Tauranga 8:30 AM
November 19 – November 3 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:30 AM
November 27 – December 1 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:30 AM
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IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained
Tags: IND vs NZMohammed SirajNew Zealand National Cricket Teamshubman gillteam india

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IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained

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IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul And Other Key Indian Players Set To Skip Final Two ODIs? Scheduling Blunder Explained

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