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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

IND vs NZ: India Test captain Shubman Gill is taking an unusual step to prepare for the upcoming red-ball challenge in New Zealand, arranging four to five personal net bowlers for the tour and covering their expenses himself. The move comes as India prepare for the two-match Test series, with Gill looking to sharpen his technique ahead of what is expected to be a demanding assignment in New Zealand conditions.

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 23:59 IST

IND vs NZ: India Test captain Shubman Gill is taking an unusual step to prepare for the upcoming red-ball challenge in New Zealand, arranging four to five personal net bowlers for the tour and covering their expenses himself. The move comes as India prepare for the two-match Test series, with Gill looking to sharpen his technique ahead of what is expected to be a demanding assignment in New Zealand conditions. According to a BCCI official, the 26-year-old will travel ahead of the Test series to get additional preparation time, as his commitments in the ODI schedule mean he will not feature in the India A Test matches against New Zealand A.

Why Is Shubman Gill Paying for Personal Net Bowlers?

Although the BCCI generally arranges net bowlers to help Indian players prepare during overseas tours, Gill has reportedly decided to bring a group of four to five bowlers who will train exclusively with him. The India captain will personally bear all their travel and other expenses, making it an unusual arrangement for an Indian cricketer on an international tour.

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A BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity that Gill is expected to leave for New Zealand on October 23 or 24. With his ODI commitments overlapping with the India A fixtures, the early departure will give him additional time to acclimatise to local conditions and prepare for the Test series.

Shubman Gill’s Record in England Tests

Gill heads into the New Zealand assignment after an impressive performance in India’s five-Test series in England earlier this year, where he accumulated 754 runs. His batting form will be important as India prepare for another challenging overseas Test campaign, with New Zealand conditions likely to test his technique and temperament.

The decision to arrange dedicated net bowlers underlines the importance Gill is placing on his red-ball preparation. The additional practice is expected to help him work on his game before taking on the New Zealand bowling attack.

Shubman Gill to Play Ranji Trophy Match for Punjab

Before leaving for New Zealand, Gill is expected to return to domestic cricket for Punjab’s second Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, beginning on Sunday (Oct 18) in Mullanpur. He missed Punjab’s opening fixture due to personal reasons but is set to feature in the upcoming game.

The Ranji Trophy match will provide Gill with an opportunity to gain valuable red-ball match practice before the international assignment. His domestic outing could be an important part of his preparations ahead of the demanding conditions in New Zealand.

India’s Test Squad for New Zealand Series

The BCCI announced India’s squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand on Friday (Oct 16), with Gill named captain and KL Rahul appointed vice-captain. Jasprit Bumrah returns to the Test setup, while Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan and Anshul Kamboj are also included. Rishabh Pant has been selected as wicketkeeper-batter, subject to fitness clearance.

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Note: Rishabh Pant’s selection is subject to fitness clearance.

India vs New Zealand Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: Thursday (Nov 19), 2026 – Wellington
  • 2nd Test: Friday (Nov 27), 2026 – Christchurch
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IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series
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IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

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IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

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IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

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