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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a surprise return to India's T20I squad after a four-year absence as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand on Tuesday (Oct 6). The squad announcement also marks the first major selection decision of the post-Ajit Agarkar era, with Pragyan Ojha serving as the interim head of the selection committee.

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era
IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 21:18 IST

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a surprise return to India’s T20I squad after a four-year absence as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand on Tuesday (Oct 6). The veteran pacer last represented India in a T20I against New Zealand in Napier on November 22, 2022, and will now face the same opposition in the opening match of his international comeback. The squad announcement also marks the first major selection decision of the post-Ajit Agarkar era, with Pragyan Ojha serving as the interim head of the selection committee.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to India T20I Squad

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been recalled to the national T20I setup after being away from international cricket for four years. His last appearance came against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on November 22, 2022. His return is expected to add experience to India’s white-ball bowling attack, particularly with his ability to swing the new ball and operate effectively during the powerplay.

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India T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series Schedule

  • 1st T20I: October 22, 2026 – Christchurch
  • 2nd T20I: October 24, 2026 – Christchurch
  • 3rd T20I: October 27, 2026 – Wellington
  • 4th T20I: October 30, 2026 – Auckland
  • 5th T20I: November 1, 2026 – Hamilton

India Tour of New Zealand 2026

India’s 40-day tour of New Zealand will begin on October 22 and feature five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The T20I series will be followed by the ODI leg beginning November 4, while the two-Test series is scheduled to take place in Wellington from November 19-23 and Christchurch from November 27-December 1.

The Test series will be significant in the context of the ICC World Test Championship, while the tour also marks India’s first Test assignment in New Zealand since 2019 and first white-ball series in the country since 2022.

India A Squad for New Zealand Tour

India A Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (C) (WK), Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudarsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar.

*Subject to fitness.

India A Tour of New Zealand Schedule

  • 1st Unofficial Test: October 24-27, 2026 – Lincoln
  • 2nd Unofficial Test: October 31-November 3, 2026 – Christchurch
  • 3rd Unofficial Test: November 7-10, 2026 – Lincoln

First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era Squad Announcement

The squad was finalised during a selection meeting at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (Oct 6). Interim selection committee head Pragyan Ojha, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the other selectors took part in the meeting. The ODI and Test squads for the senior team will be announced at a later date.

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IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era
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IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era
IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era
IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era
IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era
IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era

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