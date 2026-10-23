LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India have added wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra to their squad for the second T20I against New Zealand after Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the contest with a right adductor strain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Friday (Oct 23), stating that Kishan sustained a low-grade injury during the series opener and would miss Saturday's match in Christchurch. Here is a look at the latest team update and India's revised squad for the second T20I.

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here
IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 22:25 IST

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India have added wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra to their squad for the second T20I against New Zealand after Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the contest with a right adductor strain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Friday (Oct 23), stating that Kishan sustained a low-grade injury during the series opener and would miss Saturday’s match in Christchurch. Here is a look at the latest team update and India’s revised squad for the second T20I.

Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the opening match on Thursday. The BCCI confirmed the injury through an official statement on Friday (Oct 23), adding that its medical team would continue to monitor the wicketkeeper-batter’s recovery.

You Might Be Interested In

Kumar Kushagra Added to India’s Squad as Cover

The BCCI’s Men’s Selection Committee has named Kumar Kushagra as Kishan’s replacement for the second T20I. The wicketkeeper-batter, who shares a domestic-team connection with Kishan through Jharkhand cricket, was already in Christchurch as part of the India A squad.

Kushagra will join the senior Indian team ahead of Saturday’s fixture. His inclusion provides India with an additional wicketkeeping option, although the BCCI has not confirmed whether he will feature in the playing XI.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

Kishan’s injury could create an opportunity for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his international debut, depending on the team management’s selection plans. The young batter has been waiting for an opportunity since the Asian Games, and his inclusion could add an attacking option to India’s batting line-up.

However, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings in the first T20I, with Samson scoring a quickfire 67 off 33 balls during India’s four-wicket victory. Their performance could encourage India to retain the opening combination and consider Sooryavanshi for another batting position if he is selected.

India’s Updated Squad for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra [WK]

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here
Tags: IND vs NZ

RELATED News

IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal Wreaks Havoc With Ton as India Thrash Zimbabwe to Win Series Opener

WATCH VIDEO: Monkey Gate Crashes Domestic Women’s Match, Leaves Karnataka Fielder Uma Kashvi Rattled, Here’s How X Reacted

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted

QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material

Manoj Bajpayee Says Bollywood Has Used Only 25% Of His Talent, Reveals What Still Drives Him

36 Days After Welcoming Second Baby, Deepika Padukone Set To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan On King Sets — Here’s What We Know

7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened

4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Tyre Burst Causes Driver to Lose Control of Car Carrying Khatu Shyam Pilgrims, Locals Alert Police

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December

Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling Footage Emerges

Pranav Gupta, Ashoka University Co-founder: The Indian Study-Abroad Dream Is Becoming an ROI Decision

Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here
IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here
IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here
IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here
IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

QUICK LINKS