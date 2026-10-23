IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India have added wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra to their squad for the second T20I against New Zealand after Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the contest with a right adductor strain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Friday (Oct 23), stating that Kishan sustained a low-grade injury during the series opener and would miss Saturday’s match in Christchurch. Here is a look at the latest team update and India’s revised squad for the second T20I.

Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the opening match on Thursday. The BCCI confirmed the injury through an official statement on Friday (Oct 23), adding that its medical team would continue to monitor the wicketkeeper-batter’s recovery.

Kumar Kushagra Added to India’s Squad as Cover

The BCCI’s Men’s Selection Committee has named Kumar Kushagra as Kishan’s replacement for the second T20I. The wicketkeeper-batter, who shares a domestic-team connection with Kishan through Jharkhand cricket, was already in Christchurch as part of the India A squad.

Kushagra will join the senior Indian team ahead of Saturday’s fixture. His inclusion provides India with an additional wicketkeeping option, although the BCCI has not confirmed whether he will feature in the playing XI.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

Kishan’s injury could create an opportunity for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his international debut, depending on the team management’s selection plans. The young batter has been waiting for an opportunity since the Asian Games, and his inclusion could add an attacking option to India’s batting line-up.

However, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings in the first T20I, with Samson scoring a quickfire 67 off 33 balls during India’s four-wicket victory. Their performance could encourage India to retain the opening combination and consider Sooryavanshi for another batting position if he is selected.

India’s Updated Squad for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra [WK]