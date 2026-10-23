LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside

IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside

Team India have suffered a significant blow ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand set to take place on October 24, Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with Ishan Kishan ruled out of the fixture.

IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I | Details Inside. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I | Details Inside. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 10:35 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Team India have suffered a significant blow ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand set to take place on October 24, Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with Ishan Kishan ruled out of the fixture. While the Men in Blue are 1-0 up in the series, New Zealand are expected to come back hard in the second T20I.

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Why will Ishan Kishan miss the second game of the series against New Zealand?

According to the BCCI, the left-handed batter has suffered a low grade right adductor strain during the series-opener at the same venue, rendering him unavailable for the second game. There is no update on his availability from the third game as the medical team is monitoring the progress. The statement from the board read:

You Might Be Interested In

“Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”

The southpaw notably didn’t bat in the customary spot of No.3 either in the first game, with Tilak Varma getting promoted. Instead, Kishan arrived at No.5 but lasted only three deliveries for a run, dismissed by Black Caps skipper Mitchell Santner.

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir seal record run-chase for Team India

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue flexed their batting muscles to raze down 226 in the final over of the innings, scaling their highest run-chase in the shortest format. Sanju Samson started the innings in best possible fashion, helping the tourists forge a 93-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma (29) only in 5.5 overs. Although Tilak Varma (6) and Ishan Kishan (1) perished cheaply, Shreyas Iyer’s 42 off 28 deliveries kept the innings together.

Axar Patel’s 14-ball 24 was as crucial as Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 off only 15 deliveries as Team India crossed the finish line with two deliveries to spare. The reigning world T20I champions will still want to improve their bowling and fielding performance, given the dropped catches in the series-opener. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, playing his first T20I in nearly four years, after strong performances in IPL and domestic cricket had a forgettable outing, leaking 49 runs in his four wicketless overs.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside
Tags: home-hero-pos-11IND vs NZishan kishanNew Zealand National Cricket Teamteam india

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

Asian Para Games 2026: Haney Shatters World Record, Clinches Javelin Gold As India Reach 100 Medals

Highest Individual Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Highest Match Aggregate: From SL vs ENG to SA vs AUS, Here Are Five Occasions With Highest Match Aggregate Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

LATEST NEWS

Will WhatsApp And Telegram Stop Working From January 1, 2027? What Are The New SIM Binding Rules? Here’s What Users Must Know

Kerala High Court Says Adult Woman Cannot Be Forced To Return Home Against Her Will

‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime

Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain

Medical Store Worker Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Ghaziabad’s Loni, Angry Villagers Block Road After Sonu’s Killing

Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH

Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability

Prabhas Returns As Bhairava In Kalki 2 Birthday Surprise, Makers Drop New Behind-The-Scenes Video

IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside

Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq

IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside
IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside
IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside
IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside
IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside

QUICK LINKS