IND vs NZ: Team India Suffer Big Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand | Details Inside

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Team India have suffered a significant blow ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand set to take place on October 24, Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with Ishan Kishan ruled out of the fixture. While the Men in Blue are 1-0 up in the series, New Zealand are expected to come back hard in the second T20I.

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Why will Ishan Kishan miss the second game of the series against New Zealand?

According to the BCCI, the left-handed batter has suffered a low grade right adductor strain during the series-opener at the same venue, rendering him unavailable for the second game. There is no update on his availability from the third game as the medical team is monitoring the progress. The statement from the board read:

“Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”

The southpaw notably didn’t bat in the customary spot of No.3 either in the first game, with Tilak Varma getting promoted. Instead, Kishan arrived at No.5 but lasted only three deliveries for a run, dismissed by Black Caps skipper Mitchell Santner.

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir seal record run-chase for Team India

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue flexed their batting muscles to raze down 226 in the final over of the innings, scaling their highest run-chase in the shortest format. Sanju Samson started the innings in best possible fashion, helping the tourists forge a 93-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma (29) only in 5.5 overs. Although Tilak Varma (6) and Ishan Kishan (1) perished cheaply, Shreyas Iyer’s 42 off 28 deliveries kept the innings together.

Axar Patel’s 14-ball 24 was as crucial as Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 off only 15 deliveries as Team India crossed the finish line with two deliveries to spare. The reigning world T20I champions will still want to improve their bowling and fielding performance, given the dropped catches in the series-opener. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, playing his first T20I in nearly four years, after strong performances in IPL and domestic cricket had a forgettable outing, leaking 49 runs in his four wicketless overs.