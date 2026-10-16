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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad

IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad

India vs New Zealand Test Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand on Friday (Oct 16), with fast bowler Akash Deep returning to the Test setup. The Test series is scheduled to begin on November 19 in Wellington, followed by the second match in Christchurch. Here is the complete India squad and the full schedule for the New Zealand Test tour.

IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 21:31 IST

India vs New Zealand Test Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand on Friday (Oct 16), with fast bowler Akash Deep returning to the Test setup. Shubman Gill will captain the side, while KL Rahul has been named vice-captain. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also been included despite ongoing fitness concerns, with his selection subject to clearance. The Test series is scheduled to begin on November 19 in Wellington, followed by the second match in Christchurch. Here is the complete India squad and the full schedule for the New Zealand Test tour.

India’s Full Test Squad for New Zealand Series

India have named a squad featuring a blend of experienced international players and younger options for the two-Test series. Gill will lead the team, with Rahul serving as vice-captain. The batting group includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, while Pant and Dhruv Jurel have been selected as wicketkeeping options. Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide all-round options, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep among the pace bowlers.

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India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Note: Rishabh Pant’s selection is subject to fitness clearance.

Akash Deep Returns to India’s Test Squad

Akash Deep has earned a return to India’s Test setup after being named in the squad for the New Zealand tour. His inclusion adds another pace option to the bowling attack alongside Bumrah, Siraj and Krishna. India will look to their fast bowlers to deliver in conditions away from home during the two-match series.

Rishabh Pant Included Despite Fitness Concerns

Rishabh Pant has been named in India’s squad despite concerns over his fitness. The wicketkeeper-batter’s participation remains subject to fitness clearance, meaning his availability will depend on his condition ahead of the series. Dhruv Jurel has also been selected as a wicketkeeping option, providing India with additional cover in that department.

India Tour of New Zealand 2026 Test Series Full Schedule

The two-Test series will begin in Wellington on Thursday (Nov 19), with the opening match scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from Friday (Nov 27), also beginning at 3:30 AM IST.

  • 1st Test: Thursday (Nov 19), 2026 — Wellington, 3:30 AM IST
  • 2nd Test: Friday (Nov 27), 2026 — Christchurch, 3:30 AM IST
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IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad
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IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad

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IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad
IND vs NZ Test Series: Akash Deep Makes Red-Ball Comeback After One Year Out, Injured Rishabh Pant Included for Two-Match Series | Check Full Squad

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