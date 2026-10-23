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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand

With an injury to Ishan Kishan ruling him out of Team India's second T20I against New Zealand on October 24, Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, it has opened the door for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the playing XI.

IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 11:54 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: With an injury to Ishan Kishan ruling him out of Team India’s second T20I against New Zealand on October 24, Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, it has opened the door for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in the playing XI. Kishan suffered a low grade right adductor strain in the series-opener in Christchurch, rendering him unavailable but fans will be excited since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to get an opportunity in the second game.

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IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to replace Ishan Kishan?

Despite his high-ceiling potential, Sooryavanshi has struggled to frequently play in the XI, with Team India sticking to Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their openers. While the 15-year-old played in the Asian Games 2026 as an opener after making his debut during the England tour, the Men in Blue have resisted in giving him the opportunity in the last two bilateral series. While Kishan’s injury presents a strong case for Sooryavanshi’s inclusion, the visitors may have to separate the opening pair. If Samson gets demoted in the batting order, it will be massively unfair, given the match-winning knock of 67 in the first game.

Despite the bowling woes in the series-opener, it is largely likely to remain unchanged.

Team India’s Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(wk), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir seal record run-chase for Team India

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue flexed their batting muscles to raze down 226 in the final over of the innings, scaling their highest run-chase in the shortest format. Sanju Samson started the innings in best possible fashion, helping the tourists forge a 93-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma (29) only in 5.5 overs. Although Tilak Varma (6) and Ishan Kishan (1) perished cheaply, Shreyas Iyer’s 42 off 28 deliveries kept the innings together.

Axar Patel’s 14-ball 24 was as crucial as Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 off only 15 deliveries as Team India crossed the finish line with two deliveries to spare. The reigning world T20I champions will still want to improve their bowling and fielding performance, given the dropped catches in the series-opener. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, playing his first T20I in nearly four years, after strong performances in IPL and domestic cricket had a forgettable outing, leaking 49 runs in his four wicketless overs.

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IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand
Tags: IND vs NZishan kishanNew Zealand National Cricket Teamteam indiaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand

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IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand

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