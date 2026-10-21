LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand

After a five-game T20I series against the West Indies, Team India are bracing for another exciting five-match rubber against New Zealand in the format.

IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India's Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India's Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 14:34 IST

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: After a five-game T20I series against the West Indies, Team India are bracing for another exciting five-match rubber against New Zealand in the format. The Kiwis will host the reigning world T20 champions for an all-format series, beginning with the shortest format on October 22, Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Team India’s XI will be an interesting point of debate ahead of the series-opener in Christchurch.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Varun Chakravarthy to return for Team India?

With the conditions vastly different to that they find in India, the pitches in New Zealand could dominate seam more than spin. Hence, the tourists could field both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube in the eleven, with Naman Dhir likely to make way. The frontline seam-bowling line-up is likely to have only Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar if they field two seam-bowling all-rounders. If ace leggie Varun Chakravarthy remains fit, he is likely to slot right back into the XI for Prince Yadav, given he is the X-factor. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will still have to wait for his opportunity, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson set to retain their spot as openers.

You Might Be Interested In

Team India’s predicted XI to face New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs NZ: Team India secured a 5-0 victory over New Zealand in their backyard in 2020

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will have good memories of playing T20I series in New Zealand, having secured a 5-0 series sweep over the Kiwis during the 2020 tour. Under Virat Kohli, the sub-continent nation went on to whitewash New Zealand. The two sides had also clashed in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The home side had romped to a 95-run victory in the final and lifted the T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time and third overall.

While the tour begins with the T20I series, the ODI and Test leg forms the crucial part of India’s visit. With the 2027 World Cup lined up next year, the five-game ODI series will be a crucial fine-tuning exercise for both sides. Additionally, the red-ball leg is crucial as far as the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2027 goes.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand
Tags: home-hero-pos-14IND vs NZNew Zealand National Cricket Teamteam indiaVarun Chakravarthy

RELATED News

Ishan Kishan Eyes History! 3 T20 Records The India Star Could Break Against New Zealand

Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: India’s 47-Medal Haul Takes Them To 5th, China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

David Warner’s ‘Pathetic’ Remark Sparks Test Cricket Debate After Poor Crowds At South Africa vs Australia Series

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: When Will Team India All-Rounder Return To Action? Here’s What Latest Reports Say

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Bihar Cop Molests Female Dancer, Slaps Her On Durga Puja Stage, Manhandles Organisers; Pulls Out Pistol As Crowd Protests

Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened

VapusData Introduces VapusData OS for Governed, AI-Native Enterprise Workflows

Why Ranveer Singh Stayed Away From Dhurandhar Promotions: Marketing Head Varun Gupta Reveals Strategy

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

One Plea Withdrawn, Another Pending: Delhi High Court To Hear AISA’s Neha Bora On Rs 10,000 Peace Bond Tomorrow

Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

Viral Video: Kid Nearly Swept Away By Powerful Waves As Parents Film Reel, Bystander’s Brave Rescue Saves The Day

From Weekend Drinking to Daily Dependence: How Alcohol Use Can Gradually Escalate

IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand

QUICK LINKS