IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: After a five-game T20I series against the West Indies, Team India are bracing for another exciting five-match rubber against New Zealand in the format. The Kiwis will host the reigning world T20 champions for an all-format series, beginning with the shortest format on October 22, Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Team India’s XI will be an interesting point of debate ahead of the series-opener in Christchurch.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Varun Chakravarthy to return for Team India?

With the conditions vastly different to that they find in India, the pitches in New Zealand could dominate seam more than spin. Hence, the tourists could field both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube in the eleven, with Naman Dhir likely to make way. The frontline seam-bowling line-up is likely to have only Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar if they field two seam-bowling all-rounders. If ace leggie Varun Chakravarthy remains fit, he is likely to slot right back into the XI for Prince Yadav, given he is the X-factor. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will still have to wait for his opportunity, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson set to retain their spot as openers.

Team India’s predicted XI to face New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs NZ: Team India secured a 5-0 victory over New Zealand in their backyard in 2020

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will have good memories of playing T20I series in New Zealand, having secured a 5-0 series sweep over the Kiwis during the 2020 tour. Under Virat Kohli, the sub-continent nation went on to whitewash New Zealand. The two sides had also clashed in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The home side had romped to a 95-run victory in the final and lifted the T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time and third overall.

While the tour begins with the T20I series, the ODI and Test leg forms the crucial part of India’s visit. With the 2027 World Cup lined up next year, the five-game ODI series will be a crucial fine-tuning exercise for both sides. Additionally, the red-ball leg is crucial as far as the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2027 goes.