Sunday, March 2, 2025
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Set To Create History With 300th ODI Appearance

Since making his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, Kohli has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team, evolving into one of the most dominant batters of the modern era.

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Set To Create History With 300th ODI Appearance

Virat Kohli


Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli is set to achieve a monumental milestone as he plays his 300th One Day International (ODI) today, becoming the first cricketer in history to feature in 300 ODIs, 100 Test matches, and 100 T20 Internationals. This remarkable feat further solidifies Kohli’s legacy as one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

Since making his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, Kohli has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team, evolving into one of the most dominant batters of the modern era. His consistency across formats has been unparalleled, amassing 14,085 runs in 299 ODIs at an average of over 57, including 51 centuries. Kohli also holds the record as the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 and 14,000 runs in ODIs, further underlining his prowess in the format.

Kohli’s journey in international cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. He made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and initially struggled to cement his place in the longest format. However, his breakthrough performances on the 2011/12 Australia tour showcased his potential, and he never looked back. Over the years, Kohli became India’s most successful Test captain, leading the team to 40 victories in 68 matches. His T20I career has been equally illustrious, having played 125 matches and scoring over 4,000 runs.

As India gears up to face New Zealand in their last group-stage match, all eyes will be on Kohli as he reaches this unprecedented landmark. With India already securing a spot in the semifinals, the match presents an opportunity for the Men in Blue to fine-tune their game before the crucial knockout stage. However, India’s struggles against spin remain a concern, and the team will look to address those issues ahead of the all-important semifinal.

Will New Zealand Be A Challenge?

New Zealand, having also qualified for the semifinals, is expected to put up a strong challenge on the slow tracks of Dubai. The match carries additional significance as a victory will help India top Group A, setting the stage for an exciting final phase of the tournament. If India secures a win, the semifinal lineup could mirror that of the 2015 World Cup, with India potentially facing Australia and New Zealand going up against South Africa.

Regardless of the tournament’s outcome, today’s match will be remembered for Virat Kohli’s historic milestone, further cementing his status as one of cricket’s greatest icons. As he steps onto the field for his 300th ODI, Kohli’s remarkable journey serves as an inspiration for generations of cricketers to come.

