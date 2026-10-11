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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design

IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design

New Zealand Cricket has unveiled a special Kotahitanga ODI jersey for the India tour 2026, celebrating 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties. Featuring Māori artwork, Indian cultural motifs, lotus patterns and mandala designs, the limited-edition shirt symbolises unity.

New Zealand cricket team has unveiled a new special jersey ahead of their home series against India. Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand cricket team has unveiled a new special jersey ahead of their home series against India. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 18:02 IST

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Cricket has unveiled a special limited-edition jersey for the upcoming India tour, with the unique design celebrating 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. Named the ‘Kotahitanga’ ODI shirt, the jersey brings together traditional Māori artwork and Indian cultural motifs to represent the unity, respect and shared sporting history between the two nations. 

The Black Caps will don the special jersey when they play against India in a five-match ODI series starting in 2026, on November 4. The announcement has been made ahead of India’s multi-format tour to New Zealand, which includes five T20 Internationals, five ODIs and two Test matches.

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The term ‘Kotahitanga’ signifies unity, serving as the main theme of the jersey. Instead of creating a design purely for visual appeal, New Zealand Cricket has chosen to use the shirt to acknowledge the cultural ties formed between the two nations through sport over the last century.

How Does New Zealand’s Special Jersey Bring Two Cultures Together?

Designed by three artists, the jersey was a joint effort between a Māori designer Ben Thomason and a pair of designers from India, Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha. They brought their respective cultures into the design to produce a unique combination of design.

Thomason incorporated traditional Mori kwhaiwhai patterns over haehae lines in his piece. The artwork symbolises connections between the living and those who have passed away, and honours those who helped strengthen sporting relationships between India and New Zealand.

In his designs, Narandas and Pancha combined three featured Indian elements that have become prominent symbols: the lotus, Indian national flower; a repeating ogee pattern based on Indian architecture; and the mandala. The mandala’s symmetrical form united the two traditions and made the shirt stand out.

This brings us to the resulting limited-edition playing shirt that celebrates more than just the cricketing contest, but the communities, players, and fans of both nations.

What Did New Zealand Cricket Say About The Special Jersey?

The design takes its inspiration from the creativity of both Mori and Indian cultures and was a synthesis of the local cultures, said New Zealand Cricket’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley.

The shirt was inspired by the friendship between the two nations, Critchley said. “We hope that when they wear the shirt, it becomes a highly collectible item for cricket fans across both New Zealand and India,” Critchley added. Designer Narandas said it was a “special experience” being of Indian heritage and growing up in New Zealand.

The special shirt is available via New Zealand Cricket’s online shop as well as a number of Rebel Sport stores across New Zealand.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 3rd T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

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IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design
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IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design
IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design
IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design
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IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design

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