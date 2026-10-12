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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Why is Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial Tests? Check Details Here

IND vs NZ: Why is Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial Tests? Check Details Here

IND vs NZ: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the first two matches of India A's upcoming tour of New Zealand after sustaining a left-side strain during the Irani Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Kumar Kushagra as his replacement for the opening two matches, while a decision on Pant's availability for the third game will be made later. India A are scheduled to play a three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A from October 24 to November 10. Here are all the details regarding Pant's injury, his recovery and India's updated squad for the tour.

IND vs NZ: Why is Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial Tests? Check Details Here
IND vs NZ: Why is Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial Tests? Check Details Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 21:13 IST

IND vs NZ: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the first two matches of India A’s upcoming tour of New Zealand after sustaining a left-side strain during the Irani Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Kumar Kushagra as his replacement for the opening two matches, while a decision on Pant’s availability for the third game will be made later. India A are scheduled to play a three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A from October 24 to November 10. Here are all the details regarding Pant’s injury, his recovery and India’s updated squad for the tour.

Why is Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial Tests?

Pant has been ruled out of the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A due to a left-side strain sustained during the Irani Cup, where he was leading Rest of India. His participation in the tour had been subject to fitness clearance, but the injury has forced him to miss the opening matches. According to the BCCI, the wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well under the supervision of its medical team.

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The BCCI has confirmed that Pant’s availability for the third and final match will be assessed at a later stage. The team management and medical staff will monitor his recovery before making a decision on his return to action.

Who Replaces Rishabh Pant in India A Squad?

The Men’s Selection Committee has selected wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra to replace Pant for the first two matches of the New Zealand A tour. Kushagra will provide India A with an additional wicketkeeping option in the absence of the senior Indian international. His inclusion is limited to the opening two games, with Pant’s potential participation in the final match dependent on his fitness.

When Will India A Tour New Zealand for Unofficial Tests?

India A will tour New Zealand for a three-match unofficial Test series scheduled from October 24 to November 10, 2026. The fixtures will be played in Lincoln and Christchurch as the visitors prepare for a challenging assignment in overseas conditions. The series will offer several players an opportunity to strengthen their claims for higher honours while gaining valuable experience in New Zealand.

India A vs New Zealand A: Players to Watch Out For

India A’s squad features several players with senior international experience, including KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. Their presence is expected to strengthen the team’s batting and bowling departments during the tour. Dhruv Jurel will lead the side and take on wicketkeeping responsibilities, while Kumar Kushagra will serve as the replacement wicketkeeper for the first two matches.

India A Updated Squad for New Zealand Tour

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • KL Rahul
  • Devdutt Padikkal
  • Ravichandran Smaran
  • Dhruv Jurel (Captain and Wicketkeeper)
  • Washington Sundar
  • Auqib Nabi
  • Akash Deep
  • Anshul Kamboj
  • Manav Suthar
  • Mukesh Choudhary
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Yash Rathod
  • Mukesh Kumar
  • Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper, first and second matches)

Will Rishabh Pant Play the Third Unofficial Test Against New Zealand A?

Pant’s participation in the third unofficial Test remains uncertain. The BCCI has stated that a decision will be taken at a later stage after assessing his recovery from the left-side strain. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently making progress under medical supervision, but his return will depend on his fitness and the medical team’s assessment ahead of the final match.

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