IND vs NZ: Why Was Bhuvneshwar Kumar Recalled To Indian Team? Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Underlines Massive Reason

With the Indian selectors recalling veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the five-game T20I series against New Zealand, their batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has opened up on the selection of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star. Kotak pointed to the need of experience in the tour of New Zealand as the right-arm seamer is in line to play for India for the first time since 2022.

“ I think that might have been one of the reasons” – Sitanshu Kotak on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall

Kotak noted that with Jasprit Bumrah absent and several young bowlers featuring in England, the selectors may have felt the need for an experienced campaigner, particularly for the upcoming series in New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar’s India career had been on hold since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide. Nearly four years later, the 36-year-old has earned a long-awaited recall to the national side after impressing with a string of consistent performances in the IPL. Kotak was speaking to the reporters on the eve of India’s 2nd T20I against West Indies in Ranchi on Thursday.

“In England, I personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and a lot of young bowlers playing, you can’t beat experience. The young bowlers are doing well and performing consistently, which is why they are getting selected, but at some stage, you also need experience. So, I think that might have been one of the reasons,” Kotak said. “Another factor could be that Bhuvneshwar has been doing really well in the IPL over the last two seasons. The selectors may have felt that his experience would be useful in New Zealand conditions. Obviously, he has been performing well, and we need that experience, so they must have picked him with that in mind,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar has had a resurgence with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, with his 45 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 8.52, helping the franchise to back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026. In the IPL 2026 season, Bhuvneshwar was the second-highest wicket-taker with 28 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 17.89, with an economy rate of 7.95.

The tour starts with five T20Is from October 22 onwards. Five ODIs and two Test matches will follow. The two-Test series will particularly be a formidable challenge for the tourists, given most of the batters will be playing red-ball cricket for the first time in New Zealand.

(With inputs from ANI)