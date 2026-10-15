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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour

IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour

With Team India selectors delaying the squad announcement for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand over fitness concerns of a few players, ace quick Jasprit Bumrah's fate has been revealed ahead of the 50-overs leg.

IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick's Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour. Image Credit: ANI
IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick's Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 14:01 IST

IND vs NZ: With Team India selectors delaying the squad announcement for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand over fitness concerns of a few players, ace quick Jasprit Bumrah’s fate has been revealed ahead of the 50-overs leg. Having played only two ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will the right-arm speedster add more 50-over appearances to his record this year?

IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah play the ODI series against New Zealand?

As things stand, Bumrah is reportedly unlikely to play the 50-over series against New Zealand, beginning on November 4 at the Eden Park. Instead, Times of India has reported that the Ahmedabad-born speedster is completely fit currently but the selectors want to increase his loads ahead of the important two-Test series, starting on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellingon. Hence, Bumrah is likely to play in the third India A fixture against New Zealand A. The star speedster has reportedly begun his red-ball preparation in Ahmedabad and will travel to Centre of Excellence (CoE) to further it before going to New Zealand. A source gave the below statement, as quoted by TOI:

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“Bumrah is completely fit, but for a long tour, it’s important to prioritise. The Test series is very important, so there’s no point making Bumrah slog it out in the ODIs and then suddenly shift focus to red-ball cricket. He is the leader of the bowling pack, and a fresh, ready Bumrah is the priority right now.”

With the Men in Blue set to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs at the end of the year, he is unlikely to play that too and could come into contention only months before the 2027 World Cup.

IND vs NZ: When did Jasprit Bumrah last play a one-day international?

The 32-year-old last featured in a one-day international against England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff in July. He grabbed respectable figures of 10-0-45-1 but couldn’t prevent the home side from getting to the required target of 234 as Joe Root’s resilient and unbeaten 99 stood out.

His most recent Test came against South Africa last year and missed out on the Sri Lanka tour last minute, owing to a knee injury. With a place in the 2027 WTC final up for grabs, Team India will unarguably need Bumrah for the Test series in New Zealand. Although the sub-continent nation won the Test series in 2009, they haven’t won a Test on their soil since then.

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IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour
Tags: IND vs NZjasprit bumrahNew Zealand National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour

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IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour
IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour
IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour
IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour
IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour

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