Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?

Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?

#BoycottINDvsPAK trends ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match, fueled by outrage over the Pulwama terror attack. Netizens slam BCCI, demanding a boycott over patriotism, politics, and national sentiment.

IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?
IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 14, 2025 01:14:31 IST

IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: #BoycottINDvsPAK is trending- and not just because of cricket.

Ahead of one of the most anticipated Asia Cup matches, social media has exploded with outrage. The controversy comes just months after a heinous terrorist attack in Pulwama, where 26 Indians were brutally shot dead, reportedly targeted based on religion. This chilling event has shaken the nation, and now, cricket is caught in the storm.

Many netizens are demanding a complete boycott of the India vs Pakistan match, accusing the BCCI of keeping the fixture for commercial gain, ignoring public sentiment. What was once the most-watched rivalry in cricket history might now become the least-viewed, as millions stand united, choosing patriotism over sport.

This isn’t just another match. It’s the first sporting encounter between the two countries since the attack, and emotions are running high.

While some fans still hope to watch their favorite players clash, others are making it clear: no game is bigger than the pain of a nation.

So now the question is, ‘Will you tune in for the cricket, or stand with the movement?’

Because this time, it’s more than just a game.

IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Here Is How The Internet Is Saying ‘BoycottINDvsPAK’

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: As A Fan Shall We?

This time, it is difficult to remain quiet as a fan of cricket. India vs Pakistan has always been the most exciting game, but after the Pulwama terrorist attack, in which 26 innocent Indians were killed, it feels wrong to watch the match. Posts with the hashtag #BoycottINDvsPAK are all over social media, And not without reason.

This is no longer just about cricket; it’s about respect, pain, and national sentiment. People are questioning why the BCCI went ahead with the match, claiming it’s just a money-making move.

Well, I do love the game, but shall our screen stays off tomorrow?
On a personal note some things are bigger than others.

Also Read: Why Is BCCI Facing Major Backlash? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Sparks Controversy And A Boycott IND vs PAK Along With BCCI Debate!

Tags: asia cup 2025home-hero-pos-8india vs pakistan

RELATED News

Asia Cup: Childhood coach Aswalkar doesn't feel T20I captain Suryakumar will be under "pressure" against Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
Asia Cup: Nissanka, Kamil lead SL to six-wicket win over Bangladesh to kickstart campaign
Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue true example of youth-led democracy: Sports Minister Mandaviya
IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Be the Game Changer in India vs Pakistan Clash?

LATEST NEWS

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: How to Check Round 2 Revised Schedule at mmc.nic.in
At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media
All You Need To Know About The Dates Of The Festive Sales On Amazon And Other E-Commerce Shopping Sites
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border
Grand beginning of faith and celebration: Vibrant Navratri 2025 inaugurated by Gujarat CM Patel
9 held as London erupts in immigration, counter immigration rallies
Zayn to unveil 'Break Free' song for video game 'Borderlands 4'
"Baut Pyara Hai": Diljit Dosanjh heaps praise on Aryan Khan, says meeting him felt like SRK
Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?
Grand Finale of Miss & Mrs. Pride of East India 2025 Celebrates Talent, Elegance, and Empowerment
Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?
Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?
Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?
Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?

QUICK LINKS