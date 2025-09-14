Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?

IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: #BoycottINDvsPAK is trending- and not just because of cricket.

Ahead of one of the most anticipated Asia Cup matches, social media has exploded with outrage. The controversy comes just months after a heinous terrorist attack in Pulwama, where 26 Indians were brutally shot dead, reportedly targeted based on religion. This chilling event has shaken the nation, and now, cricket is caught in the storm.

The Hot Topic Of The Hour Is- ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH INDIA VS PAKISTAN MATCH TOMORROW?#PahalgamTerroristAttack #BoycottINDvPAK #BoycottAsiaCup #boycottpakistan — Aishwarya Samant (@SamantAishwarya) September 13, 2025

Many netizens are demanding a complete boycott of the India vs Pakistan match, accusing the BCCI of keeping the fixture for commercial gain, ignoring public sentiment. What was once the most-watched rivalry in cricket history might now become the least-viewed, as millions stand united, choosing patriotism over sport.

This isn’t just another match. It’s the first sporting encounter between the two countries since the attack, and emotions are running high.

While some fans still hope to watch their favorite players clash, others are making it clear: no game is bigger than the pain of a nation.

So now the question is, ‘Will you tune in for the cricket, or stand with the movement?’

Because this time, it’s more than just a game.

IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Here Is How The Internet Is Saying ‘BoycottINDvsPAK’

I served. I saw the price of peace. As a veteran,

Watching a match while our soldiers pay the cost sits wrong with me. Tomorrow my TV stays off. Respect the sacrifice. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🫡 🚨What about you India? #BoycottAsiaCup#BoycottIndiaVsPakMatch — Lt Colonel Vikas Gurjar 🇮🇳 (@Ltcolonelvikas) September 13, 2025

I have stopped following cricket since long,but still love to watch some crucial matches in big tournaments especially India vs Pakistan.But i’m not gonna watch it tomorrow. My heart, eyes, and prayers are with our soldiers

Nothing comes before them.

🙏#BoycottIndiaVsPakMatch pic.twitter.com/oYzHE4GHkL — So Called Dentist🎭 (@dentist_so) September 13, 2025

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: As A Fan Shall We?

This time, it is difficult to remain quiet as a fan of cricket. India vs Pakistan has always been the most exciting game, but after the Pulwama terrorist attack, in which 26 innocent Indians were killed, it feels wrong to watch the match. Posts with the hashtag #BoycottINDvsPAK are all over social media, And not without reason.

This is no longer just about cricket; it’s about respect, pain, and national sentiment. People are questioning why the BCCI went ahead with the match, claiming it’s just a money-making move.

Well, I do love the game, but shall our screen stays off tomorrow?

On a personal note some things are bigger than others.

