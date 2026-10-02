IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: Can Defending Champions India Retain Their Gold Against Pakistan? Prediction, Live Streaming And Playing XI

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan as both sides will battle for gold medal on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. It will be the first time that India and Pakistan will face one another in cricket in Asian Games and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Match: Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Final or Gold Medal Match

Date: October 3, 2026

Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

Format: T20I

Event: Asian Games 2026

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Match: Live Streaming Details

The television telecast of the fixture will be available on Sony Sports Network, while fans can stream it live on Sony LIV App and website. The match begins at 10:30 AM IST on October 3, Saturday.

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Match: Preview

The Men in Blue delivered a dominant performance against Sri Lanka on all fronts in the semi-final. While the batting performance wasn’t convincing, Ishan Kishan’s innings of 80 off 46 deliveries on a tough surface propelled their side to a competitive total of 170. The bowling unit then responded to skittle an inexperienced Sri Lankan batting unit for 45, winning by 124 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a scare against Bangladesh as their wayward bowling allowed the Bangla Tigers to score 112 in a 13-over contest. But the pyrotechnics at the death from Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz eventually sealed the game comfortably for the Men in Green. But Sahibzada Farhan and co. are likely to face a more formidable challenge from India, who will start the contest as favourites.

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Match: Predicted XIs

India Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim.

IND vs PAK, Prediction

With India not only having well-drilled T20 players and possessing the experience, they are expected to emerge victorious. While Pakistan’s spinners are likely to thrive on the surface, it’s their batting that could struggle to combat the challenge from the arch-rivals.