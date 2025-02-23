IND vs PAK Champions Trophy: How Many Times Has Pakistan Beaten India?

Although India boasts an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup, they have struggled to overcome their neighbors in the Champions Trophy. In the five encounters between the two teams since 2004, Pakistan holds a 3-2 advantage.

From a narrow defeat in the 2004 edition to the agonizing loss in the 2017 final, India will be eager to face their arch-rivals in Sunday’s match in Dubai, where they have the opportunity to equal the score.

IND vs PAK Record In Champions Trophy

The two countries have played against each other five times in the Champions Trophy history, starting with the first face-off in 2004. The most recent face-off between the two was in the 2017 final, where Pakistan secured a massive victory with 180 runs. Overall, Pakistan holds the upper hand in their head-to-head record in the tournament, with three victories over India’s two.

In the Champions Trophy, the encounters between India and Pakistan have always been exciting. On September 19, 2004, Pakistan took the lead by 3 wickets. Five years later, on September 26, 2009, they won again, this time by 54 runs.

India bounced back with a commanding 8-wicket win on June 15, 2013, followed by another dominant performance on June 4, 2017, winning by 124 runs. However, in the 2017 final on June 18, Pakistan claimed a convincing 180-run victory.

Who Is Pakistan’s Captain Mohammad Rizwan?

Mohammad Rizwan is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s most skilled and reliable cricketers, currently serving as the national team’s captain. Known for his outstanding wicketkeeping and aggressive batting, Rizwan has become a key figure in international cricket.

Talking about Rizwan’s career highlights, known as ‘Steady Performer,’ he has consistently been one of Pakistan’s top batsmen, particularly in T20Is. In 2021, he earned the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award, recognizing his exceptional performances.

Following this, Rizwan made history by becoming the first player to score over 2,000 T20 runs in a calendar year, including both international and domestic matches.

