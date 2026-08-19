IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Report: India Beat Pakistan 5-3 in High-Scoring Thriller, Seal Second-Round Qualification

IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup 2026: India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in a high-scoring Pool D clash at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday to advance to the second round, eliminating the arch-rivals from the tournament. Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored twice each, while Hardik Singh also found the net as India produced an attacking display to secure a crucial victory.

India reach second round

Pakistan’s Hannan Shahid scored twice and Sufyan Khan added one, but their efforts were not enough to prevent their elimination from the tournament, according to ESPN. India made a flying start and took the lead in the fifth minute through captain Harmanpreet, who converted the game’s first penalty corner with a powerful drag-flick into the bottom-right corner.

Abhishek doubled the advantage six minutes later after producing a brilliant individual run down the left before weaving his way around the Pakistani defence and finishing the move. Harmanpreet struck again in the 21st minute. After initially attempting a variation from a penalty corner, the ball returned to him and he fired a powerful effort into the net to make it 3-0.

Pakistan responded almost immediately. Hannan Shahid showcased his pace and dribbling ability to score a superb field goal in the 22nd minute and reduce the deficit.

The action continued at a frantic pace as both teams scored again in the 24th minute. Abhishek completed his brace with another fine individual effort, before Sufyan Khan converted Pakistan’s first penalty corner to make it 4-2 at half-time. India began the third quarter strongly and were rewarded with a penalty stroke after Sukhjeet Singh was brought down following a dangerous tackle by Arshad Liaqat. Hardik Singh stepped up and calmly converted in the 34th minute to restore India’s three-goal advantage. India dominated possession for much of the third quarter but Pakistan came out with greater urgency in the final period.

Hannan Shahid scored his second goal in the 46th minute after breaking through the Indian defence and calmly finishing past goalkeeper Suraj Karkera to make it 5-3. Pakistan pushed forward in search of another goal and created pressure during a dramatic closing phase, but India held firm to secure all three points.

India in fine touch

Before today’s encounter, India had previously defeated Pakistan in 1973, 1975 and 2010 editions, and both sides had not met each other since then in the World Cup. Earlier in the day, England defeated Wales 8-2 to top Pool D. England will carry three points and a +2 goal difference into the second round, where India and England will be joined by the Netherlands and either Argentina or New Zealand.