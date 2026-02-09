IND vs PAK: Pakistan Ready to Play India in T20 World Cup 2026, Places Three Key Demands Before ICC

Pakistan has told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it is willing to end its boycott of the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026, but only if certain demands are met. Earlier, Pakistan had announced it would play in the World Cup but would refuse to take the field against India in the high-profile clash scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) placed three demands during a meeting with ICC officials in Lahore on Sunday to resolve the issue. These demands are mainly linked to Bangladesh, which was removed from the tournament by the ICC last month.

First, the PCB wants increased financial compensation for Bangladesh. Pakistan believes Bangladesh deserves a higher share of ICC revenue, saying the extra money would help improve cricket infrastructure, develop young players, and raise the team’s overall standards.

Second, Pakistan has demanded that Bangladesh receive a participation fee even though it was dropped from the T20 World Cup. The PCB argues that teams spend heavily on preparation and logistics, and therefore should be guaranteed a basic payment regardless of whether they complete the tournament.

Third, the PCB has asked the ICC to give Bangladesh hosting rights for a future ICC event. According to Pakistan, Bangladesh has the facilities, fan support, and infrastructure needed to host a major international tournament, which would also boost the country’s cricket economy.

Despite these discussions, sources say PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains firm on the boycott issue. While some PCB officials are reportedly open to playing against India, Naqvi is expected to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again before taking a final decision.

The ICC removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), backed by its interim government, refused to travel to India for group matches, citing security concerns. The ICC said there was no verified threat, but Bangladesh stood by its decision and was replaced by Scotland.

Since then, Pakistan has openly supported Bangladesh and held talks with BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul. The ICC has also asked the PCB to explain how it can legally refuse to play a single match after agreeing to take part in the tournament .Meanwhile, Pakistan began its T20 World Cup campaign with a narrow three-wicket win over the Netherlands in Colombo, even as uncertainty continues over the India clash.

