Home > Sports > 'No One Was Better Than Us': Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

India’s 61-run win against Pakistan on Sunday, February 15, marked their fourth successive victory over their arch-rivals since September 2022.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 19, 2026 16:32:23 IST

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has opened up about the team’s dismal show in the big tournaments. Yousaf has said that the win against India back in T20 World Cup 2021 turned out to be a curse as the players became disrespectful which eventually left an impact on their performance. 

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, the match that we won by 10 wickets against India, we began to think there is no one better than us. Everyone became disrespectful. When the head coach was speaking, someone would either look at their phone or stare elsewhere,” Yousuf said while speaking on the How Does It Work podcast.

“It all began after that match. This is never a good thing for any player. You need to be grounded, which we saw with Inzamam bhai, Saeed bhai… they were big players. Still, they always listened to what the coaches had to say,” Yousuf added.

After their 10-wicket win in 2021, Pakistan haven’t been able to win any matches against the arch-rivals in the World Cups. In fact, this was their only win in the World Cups across formats against India. 

India vs Pakistan- T20 World Cup 2026

India thumped Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo on Sunday to register another win against them. Ishan Kishan struck a quick-fire 77 off 40 while a late surge from Shivam Dube who chipped in with 27 off 17 helped the side post 175/7. Later, the bowlers did their job and and bundled out the opposition for 114. 

Usman Khan struck 44 off 34 while Hardik Pandya returned with figures of 2/16 in 3 overs and also bowled a maiden. 

“We played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead,” Suryakumar Yadav said after the match. 

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 4:32 PM IST
‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021
‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021
‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021
‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

