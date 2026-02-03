Pakistan’s Double Standards Exposed: Women’s A Team To Face India In Asia Cup Rising Stars Despite Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

Pakistan Government On Sunday announced that the team will feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott the fixture against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. While there has been a lot of controversy going around the marquee event, there is no indication if the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan A which is slated to take place on the same day in Bangkok will go the same path.

According to the report, preparations for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which begins on February 13, are progressing as scheduled. Pakistan Women’s A are placed in Group A alongside India A, UAE and Nepal.

What Pakistan Government Said?

The Government of Pakistan on Sunday made a post on their social media that said, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”Pakistan have been placed in Group A that also comprises Namibia, Netherlands and USA along side India. The side will begin the campaign against Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo.

Pakistan had announced the 15-member squad. “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

Pakistan will forfeit the two points from their game against India if they boycott the fixture. Clause 16.10.7 states that in the event of a forfeit, “the net run rate of the defaulting team shall be affected in that the full 20 overs of the defaulting team’s innings in such forfeited match shall be taken into account in calculating the average runs per over of the defaulting team over the course of the relevant portion of the competition.”

