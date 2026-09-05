IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India Women will take on Pakistan Women in their final Group A match of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday (Sep 5). Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have already secured their place in the semi-finals and will be aiming to continue their winning run, while Pakistan will be looking to keep their hopes of reaching the last four alive. Here are all the details including match time, TV telecast and live streaming details in India.

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE Match Time: 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live on TV?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the highly anticipated Group A clash on the network’s designated sports channels.

How to Watch IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match live on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 5.

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Team News

India have made an impressive start to their Women’s Asia Cup campaign and have already qualified for the semi-finals. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be aiming to maintain their momentum against Pakistan, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma expected to play key roles. India also have an imposing record against Pakistan, having won 10 of their last 11 meetings.

Pakistan, meanwhile, enter the contest with their semi-final hopes at stake and will need a strong performance against India. Fatima Sana will lead a squad featuring Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal among others.

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar.