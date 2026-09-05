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Home > Sports News > IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: India Women will take on Pakistan Women in Match 9 of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (Sep 5). India have made a dominant start to the tournament with two big wins, including a 137-run victory over Hong Kong, while Smriti Mandhana's blistering century further boosted their confidence. Pakistan also began their campaign with a win, but Fatima Sana's side face a much tougher challenge against an India team in red-hot form. Here are all the details including match time, team news, toss prediction, predicted playing XIs and winner prediction.

IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 14:45 IST

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: India Women will take on Pakistan Women in Match 9 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (Sep 5). India have made a dominant start to the tournament with two big wins, including a 137-run victory over Hong Kong, while Smriti Mandhana’s blistering century further boosted their confidence. Pakistan also began their campaign with a win, but Fatima Sana’s side face a much tougher challenge against an India team in red-hot form. Here are all the details including match time, team news, toss prediction, predicted playing XIs and winner prediction.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 9, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST / 2:30 PM GMT / 6:30 PM LOCAL

India Women vs Pakistan Women Team News

India Women have started their Women’s Asia Cup campaign in impressive fashion, winning both of their matches and sitting at the top of Group A. Smriti Mandhana’s century against Hong Kong was one of the major highlights of their campaign so far, with India securing a massive 137-run victory to strengthen their position in the tournament. The Women in Blue will now look to maintain their dominance against their arch-rivals.

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Pakistan Women also opened their campaign with a victory, but they face a significantly stronger challenge against India. Fatima Sana will lead a Pakistan side that will need a strong all-round performance to contain India’s powerful batting line-up and disciplined bowling attack. Muneeba Ali is expected to open the innings, while Fatima Sana, Eyman Fatima and Tuba Hassan provide all-round options.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan Women Predicted XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The toss could play an important role at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The captain winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and assess the conditions before chasing a target. We predict Pakistan Women to win the toss and opt to bowl first.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

India Women will enter the contest as favourites after their dominant start to the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Their batting depth, recent form and strong head-to-head record against Pakistan give them an advantage. Smriti Mandhana’s form will be a major factor, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma add experience to the squad. Pakistan have enough quality to make the contest competitive, but India are expected to have too much firepower. We predict a victory for India Women, with the Women in Blue expected to continue their winning run and strengthen their position at the top of Group A.

Where to Watch India Women vs Pakistan Women Live?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Pakistan Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match live on the Sony Sports Network and stream the contest on the Sony LIV app.

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IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
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