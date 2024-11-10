IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Win By 3 Wickets, Level Series Despite Chakravarthy’s Five

A three-wicket win by South Africa over India in the second T20I on November 10, at St George's Park, Gqeberha did wonders by leveling the series 1-1. India, which sought an unassailable 2-0 lead, faltered in its batting and set an easy target to the Proteas.

A three-wicket win by South Africa over India in the second T20I on November 10, at St George’s Park, Gqeberha did wonders by leveling the series 1-1. India, which sought an unassailable 2-0 lead, faltered in its batting and set an easy target to the Proteas. A match the Proteas would want to forget, South Africa’s hopes of sharing their longest T20I winning streak are alive, but they will seek revenge in the third game at SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13.

India Falters with Bat as South Africa Responds

India had the task to bat first, and the batting team failed to stand up against the bowlers of South Africa. They could manage only 124/6, the major contribution came from the batsmen Hardik Pandya in the latter end. Fresh from back-to-back T20I hundreds, Sanju Samson fell for a duck, while Abhishek Sharma continued his poor run of form. India quickly found themselves at 15/3 in just four overs, but with Tilak Varma (20) and Axar Patel (37) trying to stabilize it didn’t really come out of it even.

Pandya’s 19* off 15 balls helped push the score past 120.

Pandya’s Late Charge Lifts India’s Total

Despite early India’s collapse, it was ensured that the end overs were as attacking as possible. Hardik Pandya smacked two fours and a six off Marco Jansen in the 18th over, finishing the innings with a boundary to end on 19* off 15 balls. South Africa had bowler Keshav Maharaj (4-0-24-0) who controlled things for his side well. All other bowlers picked up a wicket each.

Varun Chakravarthy Sparks Hope with Key Breakthroughs

The Proteas responded strongly to the required run-rate, reducing it below a run-a-ball within the first two overs. However, India fought their way back into the game quickly when Varun Chakravarthy removed Ryan Rickelton (13) and Reeza Hendricks (24) in quick succession, reducing the Proteas to 34/2 in the powerplay. Chakravarthy continued good work as he dismissed Jansen and left South Africa on the back foot at 47/3.

The first five-fer of Chakravarthy ensured that India stay in the contest

Chakravarthy was the bowling showman, having plucked fantastic figures of 5/17 off his four overs. He destroyed the Proteas middle order when he took the wickets of Aiden Markram and David Miller as South Africa slipped to 67 for six. When the required runrate climbed up to 8.09, it seemed India would go on to win the game.

Stubbs and Coetzee Gives South Africa Win

It was uncertain victory for South Africa with 37 runs needing four overs. However, Tristan Stubbs (47* off 41) did not lose his composure, finding gaps and playing a very steady knock. He was ably supported by Gerald Coetzee who added 19 off nine balls. The pair guided South Africa to a six-wicket victory with six balls to spare, leveling the series with one match remaining.

