Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Win By 3 Wickets, Level Series Despite Chakravarthy’s Five

A three-wicket win by South Africa over India in the second T20I on November 10, at St George's Park, Gqeberha did wonders by leveling the series 1-1. India, which sought an unassailable 2-0 lead, faltered in its batting and set an easy target to the Proteas.

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Win By 3 Wickets, Level Series Despite Chakravarthy’s Five

A three-wicket win by South Africa over India in the second T20I on November 10, at St George’s Park, Gqeberha did wonders by leveling the series 1-1. India, which sought an unassailable 2-0 lead, faltered in its batting and set an easy target to the Proteas. A match the Proteas would want to forget, South Africa’s hopes of sharing their longest T20I winning streak are alive, but they will seek revenge in the third game at SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13.

India Falters with Bat as South Africa Responds

India had the task to bat first, and the batting team failed to stand up against the bowlers of South Africa. They could manage only 124/6, the major contribution came from the batsmen Hardik Pandya in the latter end. Fresh from back-to-back T20I hundreds, Sanju Samson fell for a duck, while Abhishek Sharma continued his poor run of form. India quickly found themselves at 15/3 in just four overs, but with Tilak Varma (20) and Axar Patel (37) trying to stabilize it didn’t really come out of it even.
Pandya’s 19* off 15 balls helped push the score past 120.

Pandya’s Late Charge Lifts India’s Total

Despite early India’s collapse, it was ensured that the end overs were as attacking as possible. Hardik Pandya smacked two fours and a six off Marco Jansen in the 18th over, finishing the innings with a boundary to end on 19* off 15 balls. South Africa had bowler Keshav Maharaj (4-0-24-0) who controlled things for his side well. All other bowlers picked up a wicket each.

Varun Chakravarthy Sparks Hope with Key Breakthroughs

The Proteas responded strongly to the required run-rate, reducing it below a run-a-ball within the first two overs. However, India fought their way back into the game quickly when Varun Chakravarthy removed Ryan Rickelton (13) and Reeza Hendricks (24) in quick succession, reducing the Proteas to 34/2 in the powerplay. Chakravarthy continued good work as he dismissed Jansen and left South Africa on the back foot at 47/3.

The first five-fer of Chakravarthy ensured that India stay in the contest

Chakravarthy was the bowling showman, having plucked fantastic figures of 5/17 off his four overs. He destroyed the Proteas middle order when he took the wickets of Aiden Markram and David Miller as South Africa slipped to 67 for six. When the required runrate climbed up to 8.09, it seemed India would go on to win the game.

Stubbs and Coetzee Gives South Africa Win

It was uncertain victory for South Africa with 37 runs needing four overs. However, Tristan Stubbs (47* off 41) did not lose his composure, finding gaps and playing a very steady knock. He was ably supported by Gerald Coetzee who added 19 off nine balls. The pair guided South Africa to a six-wicket victory with six balls to spare, leveling the series with one match remaining.

ALSO READ: I Am A Big Reason: Ashwin Blames Himself For India’s New Zealand Whitewash | WATCH

 

Filed under

IND VS SA South Africa Win T20I
Advertisement

Also Read

Historic Chang’e 6 Lunar Samples Land On Earth: What Happens Next?

Historic Chang’e 6 Lunar Samples Land On Earth: What Happens Next?

Shiva, Main Accused In Baba Siddique’s Murder, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Shiva, Main Accused In Baba Siddique’s Murder, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens In Lebanon And Gaza As Conflict Escalates

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens In Lebanon And Gaza As Conflict Escalates

Cuba Shaken By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Following Weeks Of Hurricanes And Blackouts

Cuba Shaken By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Following Weeks Of Hurricanes And Blackouts

Princess Of Wales’ Touching Tribute To Mother-In-Law Diana At The Festival Of Remembrance

Princess Of Wales’ Touching Tribute To Mother-In-Law Diana At The Festival Of Remembrance

Entertainment

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox