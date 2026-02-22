IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: No Place For Sanju Samson In India’s Playing XI vs South Africa- Fans React

IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: India and Sri Lanka are taking on each other in a thrilling Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Makes 4 Changes In The Playing XI

Before the match began, Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first against India in their Super Eight clash. While South Africa shuffled their playing XI for the match, making four important changes in their lineup. The Proteas have brought in David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi, replacing Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, and Kewna Maphaka.

“We gonna bat first, really a good wicket and lot drier than what we have seen. The boys are looking in good touch and it’s a good place to be at the moment. We have been fortunate to play a couple of games here, this is black soil pitch. We have made 4 changes from the previous game. Kesh, Lungi and Marco come back in,” said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Left Out vs South Africa

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team decided to continue with the same playing XI. There were speculations that the Indian team would replace Tilak Varma and bring Sanju Samson in the playing XI; however, to everyone’s surprise, Sanju was ignored. The unchanged playing XI also meant that Axar Patel will have to sit on the bench.

“I was actually looking to bat first, but it’s okay. We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? It’s a big game, a great occasion for everyone to step up and show their character. It’s a full house tonight, hopefully, and we’ve got a good game for them. It’s the business end now, so you’ve got to bring your A-game,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

“We do have three league games, but you have to deliver that punch from ball one, and I think tonight is the right time. We’ll look to bring good energy on the field, follow our good habits, and take whatever result comes our way. The pitch looks quite similar to the previous black soil surface we played on, just one strip away, not too much change. We’re happy to bowl first. It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team – just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game,” he added.

Meanwhile, fans on social media were quick to react to Sanju Samson being left out of the playing XI.

Check out the reactions:

🚨SANJU SAMSON IS NOT IN TEAM INDIA’S PLAYING XI 🚨Toss update What crime he has done ?

If he is fail in two game immediately drop him.and if any other fails support him.

Hypocrisy 💔#T20WorldCup2026 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/YXhmUmazQB — Viral Kohli 🩵 (@jabraViratFan) February 22, 2026

Sanju Samson, I will just say one thing to you, have faith in God’s plan.☝🏻🧿 pic.twitter.com/jsGZSWVMGr — CricSachin (@Sachin_Gandhi7) February 22, 2026

🚨 STRATEGIC HYDRATION BREAK 🚨 Sanju Samson walks in casually…

“Bhai, next ball slow daal, ye jaldi swing kar raha hai.”

Bumrah takes a sip. Nods.

Next ball… WICKET. 😭🔥 From drinks carrier to part-time bowling consultant real quick. pic.twitter.com/Ea55N0fUUf — Rishab (@rishab70113) February 22, 2026

Sanju Samson 💔

not getting interest to watch cricket now a days #Sanjusamson — S U N N Y🇮🇳 🚩 (@sandeepsunny47) February 22, 2026

Sanju samson Has talent but not luck It’s really hurts me 🥹💔 pic.twitter.com/dWfQVBEdgs — Manoj (@Jvm_Manoj) February 22, 2026

IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs Of Both Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

